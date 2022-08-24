Debriefing The Day's Biggest News Stories

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here.

Life expectancy dropped in every state and DC in 2020. Here's what that means.

From 2019 to 2020, life expectancy dropped for all 50 states and Washington, DC, by about 1.8 years, according to a new CDC report.

“We haven't seen drops in life expectancy on this scale since World War II,” said Dr. Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The biggest decrease in life expectancy was found among people in New York, who had a decline of three years. Hawaii saw the smallest decline in life expectancy: 0.2 years.

Woolf also pointed out that several areas that saw a decline weren’t involved in COVID’s initial furious wave. Instead, it was early infection prevention measures — or lack thereof — such as business closures and mask requirements that led to states’ large number of deaths throughout the course of 2020, and thus their declines in life expectancy.

The new data adds to the growing life expectancy gap between the US and other nations. One study found that from 2019 to 2020, the average decline in life expectancy of 21 other high-income countries was only 0.58 years. Researchers say it's a consequence of the little attention the US has paid to education, poverty, income inequality, public transportation, affordable housing, and access to healthcare — among other life necessities — compared with peer countries.



