Heavy Storms In Dallas Killed At Least One Person Who Was Swept Away By Rainwater In Her Car

Dallas was pummeled by a whole summer's worth of rainfall in one day amid a severe drought. Floods killed at least one person and wreaked havoc on the city.

Dallas County was put on a flood watch beginning on Sunday, with weather forecasters anticipating up to 8 inches or more of rainfall overnight. The area saw 9.19 inches of rainfall within that 24-hour period, the highest on record since 1932.



The results were devastating for Dallas residents and the city's infrastructure. Rainwater quickly overwhelmed the I-30, submerging vehicles on the highway and forcing drivers and passengers to swim to higher ground. Homes were destroyed. A 60-year-old woman died after her car was swept away by the floods, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins said on Monday evening.

Jenkins also declared a state of emergency in the county.