Harry Takes Manhattan: A Look Inside Harry Styles’s Fan Culture

NEW YORK CITY — Several thousand colorfully dressed and delighted Harry Styles fans descended on Midtown Manhattan on Saturday to visit Harry’s House (aka Madison Square Garden), for the first of 15 performances by the global pop superstar.

Styles, who has topped the charts and graced the covers of magazines from Vogue to Rolling Stone, is as known for his eye-catching fashion as he is for his music, with GQ recently crowning him a “Date-Night Style God.” Consequently, Styles fans, who are often called “Harries” and “Stylers” depending on who you ask, have been known to bring their fashion A game to the artist’s shows. It’s not just a concert when Harry comes to town — it’s an event.

“He makes everyone feel very comfortable with themselves. I know he’s really helped me with that and everyone around me,” said Hannah Kunkiewicz, a fan from New Jersey. “I think he is very good at expressing himself, and I feel it just reflects on other people.”

Kunkiewicz summed it up: “Harry’s fans are hardcore.”