A Former Detective Is The First Cop To Be Convicted Over The Deadly Breonna Taylor Raid

A former Louisville police detective pleaded guilty on Tuesday to falsifying the warrant affidavit used to search Breonna Taylor's home and then conspiring with other officers to cover up their lies, becoming the first officer to be convicted in connection with the deadly 2020 raid.

Kelly Goodlett, 35, reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in which she admitted that she knowingly lied about information authorities used to establish probable cause in order to get a judge to sign off on the no-knock warrant, which officers then executed in the middle of the night, prompting Taylor's boyfriend to open fire and police to then fatally shoot the unarmed 26-year-old EMT.

Earlier this month, Goodlett and three other former and current officers were charged in connection with the raid, but she is the first to plead guilty, suggesting she may be cooperating with investigators.

Goodlett, Joshua Jaynes, and Kyle Meany were accused of crimes in connection with the affidavit and conspiracy, while Brett Hankison was charged with using excessive force that violated the civil rights of Taylor, boyfriend Kenneth Walker, and their neighbors by firing indiscriminately during the raid.

Goodlett pleaded guilty before a judge in the US District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, but will be sentenced at a later date. Per the plea agreement, she could be imprisoned for up to five years and fined up to $250,000.