Ryan Zinke Is Quitting As Interior Department Secretary Amid Ethics Scandals

Secretary Ryan Zinke is leaving the Interior Department, yet another high-profile departure from Trump’s cabinet.

Zinke arrived his first day on a horse. He’s leaving with less flourish — under scrutiny for possible financial conflicts in a Montana land deal, his decisions to shrink certain national monuments, and more.



“Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years,” the president tweeted on Saturday morning. “Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation.”

The tweet came minutes after Bloomberg News reported Zinke would be leaving. Trump said he would announce a new pick to head the Interior Department next week. The president’s chief of staff, John Kelly, is also leaving at the end of 2018.

Although Zinke took over the Interior in March 2017 after a relatively smooth confirmation process, his tenure at the agency that oversees public lands has been steeped in controversy — from the Montana kickbacks to reshuffling the agency’s climate scientists to plotting a massive agency restructuring.



"I love working for the President and am incredibly proud of all the good work we’ve accomplished together," Zinke tweeted on Saturday. "However, after 30 years of public service, I cannot justify spending thousands of dollars defending myself and my family against false allegations."



Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican from Zinke's home state of Montana, praised the outgoing head of the Interior is a tweet on Saturday: "Thank you @SecretaryZinke for restoring commonsense management of our public lands, fighting to end the war on coal and for making the U.S. energy dominant. Montana is proud of you!"

Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona, was less kind. “This is no kind of victory, but I’m hopeful that it is a genuine turning of the page," he told BuzzFeed News in an email. "Secretary Zinke’s successor has a chance to move on from an unfortunate Trump administration record of environmental mismanagement and decline." Grijalva is the ranking Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee that oversees the interior and repeatedly clashed with Zinke. Tensions between the two men recently reached a fever pitch when Grijalva called for Zinke to resign in a USA Today op-ed and the Interior head accused the Congressman of being a drunk.

In October, the agency’s inspector general concluded that Zinke violated agency rules by letting his family members travel with him in government vehicles. The watchdog also confirmed that Zinke tried to get his wife, Lolita, a role at the agency, which would have let her travel with him for free, and that he failed to notify ethics officials that two people who joined him on an official boat ride once threw him a fundraiser. Interior also spent more than $25,000 on a security detail for Zinke’s vacation to Turkey and Greece, the report found.



Since then, Interior reportedly referred one of its probes to the Department of Justice, a rare move. White House officials told the Washington Post that President Trump was concerned about Zinke’s role in a Montana development project involving a foundation he founded (that is now run by his wife), and a group backed by the chair of energy company Halliburton. The land deal was first reported by Politico.

That’s on top of recent drama between the Interior and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD leader Ben Carson in mid-October emailed that one of his top political officials was moving to the Interior to take over the watchdog office, but no one had informed the Interior employees. The Interior denied this, and the HUD official resigned.