Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Violated Agency Policy With His Wife's Travel, Inspector General Finds

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke repeatedly violated his agency's travel policy by allowing family members to travel with him in government vehicles, according to a new report by the agency’s internal watchdog.



Despite knowing it was against the Department of the Interior’s policy, staff signed off on allowing Zinke’s wife, Lolita, join the secretary in government cars, as well as on a boat and plane, the agency’s Office of Inspector General concluded in a report that was first reported by the Washington Post and confirmed by BuzzFeed News.

The report also dug into a series of other ethics allegations. For example, officials found that Zinke asked staff “to research the legal and ethical implications” of making his wife an official Interior Department volunteer, which would have allowed her to travel with him for free. Zinke’s staff ultimately determined having Lolita join the agency would be perceived negatively, and the idea was nixed.

Two people who held a fundraiser for Zinke’s congressional campaign in 2014 joined him as guests on an official Interior boating trip, per the report. Zinke said this information had been shared with ethics officials, but they disagreed. Additionally, the inspector general reviewed whether it was proper for Zinke to bring a security detail on vacation to Turkey and Greece, costing the agency more than $25,000. There was no rule forbidding the move, the internal watchdog found.

After learning of the investigation, the Interior updated its travel policy to allow family members to travel with the secretary in government vehicles on July 27, 2018.



The Interior did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

“Republicans have known about Secretary Zinke’s scandals for eighteen months and done nothing,” Rep. Raúl Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat, said in statement. “Putting Democrats in charge of Congress is the only way to stop these abuses.” Grijalva is ranking member of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Zinke is just the latest Trump administration agency head to face a series of ethics allegations. Scott Pruitt left the Environmental Protection Agency in July amid roughly a dozen ethics probes by federal watchdogs, Congress, and the White House into his housing, his spending on the job, his treatment of staff, and more.