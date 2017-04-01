BuzzFeed News

Damn It Feels Good To Be A Secretary Of The Interior

Ryan Zinke is the new head of the Department of Interior, an agency that controls the energy industry's access to public lands. He also loves taxidermy!

By Nidhi Subbaraman

Nidhi Subbaraman

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 1, 2017, at 9:27 a.m. ET

Department of Interior / Via Twitter: @SecretaryZinke

Last year, President Trump plucked Montanan Ryan Zinke from relative obscurity to lead the Department of Interior.

A geology major who spent two decades in the US Navy, Zinke followed a four-year stint in Montana state politics with a two-year run in Washington at the House of Representatives.

On March 1, two-thirds of Senate voted to confirm Zinke as head of the Interior Department, which manages more than 400 million acres of the US mainland and 1.7 billion acres of off-shore fossil fuel reserves.

Over 40% of US coal comes from public lands, and it is the Interior that decides who gets to mine, and where. If an oil company wants to drill in Yellowstone or mine uranium near the Grand Canyon, offices within this agency are the gatekeepers.

Not that you'd know how serious the job is based on Zinke's Twitter account, which confirms to hikers and hunters alike that the secretary is an earnest outdoorsman with a solid appreciation for taxidermy.

When BuzzFeed News asked about Zinke's professional activities, the agency pointed to Twitter as the most complete public record. Here's what it shows he's been up to.

March 2: Wore a cowboy hat and rode a horse to work.

Department of Interior

March 7: Showed off some knives.

Secretary Ryan Zinke @SecretaryZinke

And the knives I was issued as a SEAL and a couple historic ones picked up along the way. https://t.co/edMl34bSYa

March 11: Visited staff at the National Bison Range.

Department of Interior / Via Twitter: @SecretaryZinke

March 13: Met the rest of Trump's Cabinet.

Secretary Ryan Zinke @SecretaryZinke

Follow @Cabinet for updates on how @POTUS &amp; the cabinet are working together to build a stronger, safer and more pr… https://t.co/UwaYDG00eO

March 17: Drove a snowplow in Yellowstone National Park.

Secretary Ryan Zinke @SecretaryZinke

The crews at @YellowstoneNPS put me to work today helping clear roads for the spring season #LearningFromFrontLines

March 22: Posed with a stuffed bear.

Secretary Ryan Zinke @SecretaryZinke

Hey @UMGRIZZLIES what should I name the #grizz?

March 22: Mounted an elk.

Secretary Ryan Zinke @SecretaryZinke

Ron arrived from my old House office! Also called wapiti, this elk was hunted on #montana #publiclands

March 23: Turned the Interior into the nation's first dog-friendly agency.

Secretary Ryan Zinke @SecretaryZinke

Here's my dog Ragnar in the office on my first day. I'm looking forward to meet more Dogs of @Interior on May 5!… https://t.co/6Shw50Qbdh

March 28: Backed President Trump's controversial executive order that instructs agencies to ignore climate change.

Ron Sachs / Ron Sachs - Pool via CNP

(March 28: Wore special socks for the special day.)

Secretary Ryan Zinke @SecretaryZinke

The suspense is over for D.C. Press corps. Its #American #EnergyIndependence day so obviously I go #OldGlory socks

March 29: Signed a secretarial order lifting the pause on coal leasing that the Obama administration had established in 2016.

Department of Interior / Via Flickr: usinterior

March 31: Traveled to the Caribbean for festivities commemorating the US purchase of the US Virgin Islands from Denmark.

Department of Interior / Via Twitter: @SecretaryZinke

Go Bobcats!

Department of Interior / Via Flickr: usinterior
