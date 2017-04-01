Ryan Zinke is the new head of the Department of Interior, an agency that controls the energy industry's access to public lands. He also loves taxidermy!

Last year, President Trump plucked Montanan Ryan Zinke from relative obscurity to lead the Department of Interior.

A geology major who spent two decades in the US Navy, Zinke followed a four-year stint in Montana state politics with a two-year run in Washington at the House of Representatives.

On March 1, two-thirds of Senate voted to confirm Zinke as head of the Interior Department, which manages more than 400 million acres of the US mainland and 1.7 billion acres of off-shore fossil fuel reserves.

Over 40% of US coal comes from public lands, and it is the Interior that decides who gets to mine, and where. If an oil company wants to drill in Yellowstone or mine uranium near the Grand Canyon, offices within this agency are the gatekeepers.

Not that you'd know how serious the job is based on Zinke's Twitter account, which confirms to hikers and hunters alike that the secretary is an earnest outdoorsman with a solid appreciation for taxidermy.

When BuzzFeed News asked about Zinke's professional activities, the agency pointed to Twitter as the most complete public record. Here's what it shows he's been up to.