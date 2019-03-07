A Woman Living With R. Kelly Claimed Her Father Encouraged Her To Take "Sexual Videos" With The Singer

Two young women living with alleged sexual abuser R. Kelly say they love him and have accused their parents of trying to blackmail the singer.

Azriel Clary, 21, and Jocelyn Savage, 23, dismissed their parents' claims that they were brainwashed by the 52-year-old, and denied being held captive by him in an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning.



The two women said that they were both in a relationship with Kelly and that the three of them were "family."

"We both have our individual relationships with him, and we all are family all together," Clary said. "We have our moments where we sit and watch movies all together, we go to amusement parks all together."

Clary refused to address King's questions about whether they were having a "three-way sexual relationship with Kelly," saying that "there are people all over the world who have multiple girlfriends."

The women's parents have publicly accused Kelly of being a predator and emotionally and sexually abusing their daughters while keeping them hostage.

But the two women are now hitting back at their parents, and accusing them of lying about the alleged abuse in order to blackmail Kelly.

They spoke out after King's explosive interview with Kelly, where he denied having sex with anyone under the age of 17. He claimed all the women who had spoken out against him were lying because they felt "scorned" by him.

Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois and is currently in jail over $161,663 in unpaid child support.

The Detroit Police Department on Wednesday said it was looking into allegations of criminal sexual conduct made by a victim against Kelly, stemming from a possible 2001 incident in Detroit when the victim was 13 years old.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Detroit police chief James Craig said that authorities had made several attempts to "follow up with the victim."

"We have reached out, at the direction of the victim, to her lawyer and we are eagerly waiting to speak with her. We have not made contact with her," the statement said.

BuzzFeed News was the first to reveal in 2017 that police had been told by parents that Kelly was holding their adult daughters in his Georgia home and Chicago recording studio while controlling every aspect of their lives.



In her interview with King, Clary alleged that her parents made her lie about her age when she first met Kelly at the age of 17.

"So when I met him, he thought that I was 18," she said, denying that Kelly had sex with her when she was 17.

She alleged that her parents forced her to take photos and "sexual videos" with Kelly when she was 17. She said they wanted to "use it against him" to blackmail him, "which is exactly what they're doing."



"Both our parents are basically out here trying to get money and scam, because they didn't agree on what happened, you know, with music or whatever it could be," said Savage, who was 19 when she met Kelly. "And they're just very upset."