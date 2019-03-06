R. Kelly Said “I’m Fighting For My Fucking Life” In His First TV Interview Since Being Charged With Sexual Abuse

“Quit playin’. I didn’t do this stuff. This is not me,” he told CBS This Morning .

R. Kelly said “I’m fighting for my fucking life” after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois. Kelly made the comments to CBS This Morning’s Gayle King in his first television interview since he was arrested in Chicago in February. “Stop it, y’all quit playin’. Quit playin’. I didn’t do this stuff. This is not me,” he said, directly addressing the camera. “I’m fighting for my fucking life.”

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said Kelly is accused of forcing oral penetration with two underage victims, one from 1998 until 2001, and another from 2009 to 2010. He is also charged with forced sexual penetration with another underage victim from 1998 until 1999, and with threatening and forcing himself on another victim by ejaculating on her in 2003.

But Kelly dismissed the charges in his interview with King, which is slated to air in full Wednesday morning. “Not true, whether they’re old rumors, new rumors, future rumors, not true,” he said.

The charges were filed after a series of public allegations made against the R&B singer since the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly aired and a new tape allegedly showing Kelly sexually assaulting an underage girl was sent to prosecutors by Michael Avenatti, the attorney who gained fame by representing porn star Stormy Daniels.

NEW: R&B singer R. Kelly, charged with aggravated sexual abuse, angrily denied the accusations in a new interview with @GayleKing, insisting the claims are “rumors” & “not true.” Kelly has pleaded not guilty; see the first clips here & watch @CBSThisMorning Wednesday at 7a ET.