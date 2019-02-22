R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Sexual Abuse
The R&B singer was charged one day after two women came forward with new allegations of sexual misconduct.
R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois, court records show.
The indictment could not immediately be obtained, so it was not clear what the charges are for, however, prosecutors are scheduled to hold a news conference later Friday.
The charges come after a series of public allegations made against the R&B singer since the Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, aired earlier this year, and a new tape allegedly showing Kelly sexually assaulting an underage girl was sent to prosecutors in Chicago by Michael Avenatti, the attorney who gained who rose to national prominence while representing porn star Stormy Daniels.
CNN, which reviewed the tape, reported that the footage shows a naked man who appears to be Kelly performing multiple sex acts with a girl who calls him "daddy" several times. Both the man and the girl in the video also refer to her as "14-year-old pussy," according to CNN.
Avenatti said in a statement that the footage has never before been seen by authorities and was taken within Illinois's statute of limitations for criminal charges. His office discovered the tape while representing "multiple clients" in connection with allegations of sexual assault of minors by Kelly, he added.
At the time the tape was announced, Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, said the singer "denies that he has engaged in any illegal conduct, of any kind whatsoever."
Representatives for Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. In a tweet, Avenatti said, "the day of reckoning for R Kelly has arrived."
Officials in Georgia and Illinois had started investigating Kelly after Surviving R. Kelly detailed sexual abuse allegations against the R&B singer. Kelly’s former manager, James Mason, also surrendered to authorities in Georgia earlier this year for allegedly threatening to kill the father and hurt the family of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in the docuseries.
Mason has denied the allegations, calling them a "miscarriage of justice."
BuzzFeed News was the first to reveal in 2017 that police had been told by parents that Kelly was holding their adult daughters in his Georgia home and Chicago recording studio while controlling every aspect of their lives.
In Illinois, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx told reporters that her office had received many calls since the Lifetime series aired. She added that she had also been in touch with two families in the Chicago area seeking to locate their adult loved ones.
On Thursday, two more women accused Kelly of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers, saying that after a concert in the 1990s, the singer invited them back to his hotel room, where he exposed his penis and asked them to have a threesome.
Kelly, who has been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with underage girls, was acquitted on child pornography charges in 2008.
