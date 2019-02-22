R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Sexual Abuse

R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois, court records show.

The indictment could not immediately be obtained, so it was not clear what the charges are for, however, prosecutors are scheduled to hold a news conference later Friday.

The charges come after a series of public allegations made against the R&B singer since the Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, aired earlier this year, and a new tape allegedly showing Kelly sexually assaulting an underage girl was sent to prosecutors in Chicago by Michael Avenatti, the attorney who gained who rose to national prominence while representing porn star Stormy Daniels.

CNN, which reviewed the tape, reported that the footage shows a naked man who appears to be Kelly performing multiple sex acts with a girl who calls him "daddy" several times. Both the man and the girl in the video also refer to her as "14-year-old pussy," according to CNN.

Avenatti said in a statement that the footage has never before been seen by authorities and was taken within Illinois's statute of limitations for criminal charges. His office discovered the tape while representing "multiple clients" in connection with allegations of sexual assault of minors by Kelly, he added.

