Vanessa Bryant Posted A Heartbreaking Photo Of Kobe And Gianna

Following the deaths of her husband and daughter, Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram profile picture to a beautiful photo of them embracing each other.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on January 29, 2020, at 4:24 p.m. ET

Vanessa Bryant has not publicly spoken since the tragic deaths of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

But on Wednesday, Vanessa changed her Instagram profile picture to a heartbreaking photo of the basketball legend embracing a young Gianna as they gaze lovingly at each other.

The photo was taken while Bryant was warming up with Gianna during the NBA All-Star Game in Toronto in 2016.

Vanessa had made her Instagram account private after Kobe, 41, and Gianna died in the crash that killed seven others. But on Wednesday, her Instagram account was public with the new profile photo of Kobe and Gigi, as Gianna was affectionately known.

Kobe and Gianna — along with two of her basketball teammates and their family members, an assistant coach, and the pilot of the helicopter — were on their way from Orange County to a youth basketball game at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, when the chopper crashed in foggy conditions in Calabasas.

Vanessa and Kobe met in 1999 when she was 17 and he was 20. They got married in 2001 and had four daughters together: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri.

Many celebrities and well-wishers paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna and sent their love to Vanessa.

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.
My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can't fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.
Like everyone, I'm stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.

Hundreds of people on social media posted photos of beautiful moments that Kobe and his daughter shared, both on and off the basketball court.

This one just hurts different. The bond he had with daughters hits home for me To know that he was there when his little girl needed him the most and there was nothing he could do just crushes my heart💔Thank you Kobe for all the memories but also for being a great Dad #Kobe
This one just hurts different. The bond he had with daughters hits home for me To know that he was there when his little girl needed him the most and there was nothing he could do just crushes my heart💔Thank you Kobe for all the memories but also for being a great Dad #Kobe

My heart hurts, as I recall growing up watching Kobe on the court with my dad, and as a mother for the loss of this beautiful little girl. Sending many prayers to the Bryant family...🙏
My heart hurts, as I recall growing up watching Kobe on the court with my dad, and as a mother for the loss of this beautiful little girl. Sending many prayers to the Bryant family...🙏

She truly looked up to her dad .. rest in heaven sweet girl ... #LilMamba #KobeBryant #MambaForever
She truly looked up to her dad .. rest in heaven sweet girl ... #LilMamba #KobeBryant #MambaForever

