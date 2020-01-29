Vanessa Bryant Posted A Heartbreaking Photo Of Kobe And Gianna

But on Wednesday, Vanessa changed her Instagram profile picture to a heartbreaking photo of the basketball legend embracing a young Gianna as they gaze lovingly at each other.

Vanessa Bryant has not publicly spoken since the tragic deaths of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The photo was taken while Bryant was warming up with Gianna during the NBA All-Star Game in Toronto in 2016.

Vanessa had made her Instagram account private after Kobe, 41, and Gianna died in the crash that killed seven others. But on Wednesday, her Instagram account was public with the new profile photo of Kobe and Gigi, as Gianna was affectionately known.

Kobe and Gianna — along with two of her basketball teammates and their family members, an assistant coach, and the pilot of the helicopter — were on their way from Orange County to a youth basketball game at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, when the chopper crashed in foggy conditions in Calabasas.

Vanessa and Kobe met in 1999 when she was 17 and he was 20. They got married in 2001 and had four daughters together: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri.

Many celebrities and well-wishers paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna and sent their love to Vanessa.