Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Was 20 To 30 Feet From Clearing A Ridge When It Crashed, NTSB Said

The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others had nearly crested the top of a fog-shrouded hill before it slammed into the ravine and plummeted to the ground below, federal investigators said Tuesday.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, the Sikorsky S-76 chopper with nine people aboard climbed more than 2,000 feet in an attempt to clear the thick cloud layer when it hit "undulating terrain," National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy said.

NTSB investigator Bill English noted that there was more than one hill, with a ravine, undulating terrain, and a small outcropping within the crash zone in Calabasas.

"The main impact was about 20 to 30 feet from that small hill, but there were other higher hills surrounding it…it’s in a canyon with small hills within it," he said.

The helicopter was in one piece when it hit the mountainside, Homendy said, adding that the pilot "was trying to climb out of the cloud layer at the time."

"The descent rate was over 2,000 feet per minute," she said. "It was a high-energy impact crash."



The pilot, Ara Zobayan, had "a good amount of experience" flying that particular aircraft, investigators found. He had flown 8,200 hours, 1,250 of which were in the chopper that crashed.

The day before, Zobayan had made almost the same journey from Orange County to Camarillo, but took a different, more direct path.

