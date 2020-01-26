NBA Star Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash
Five people were killed when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, outside Los Angeles.
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant was among five people killed Sunday in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.
The helicopter crashed Sunday morning in Calabasas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. All five people on board were killed, and the investigation is ongoing.
The NBA Players Association confirmed that Bryant was one of the people on board in a statement.
"We are stunned and devastated by the news of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant," the statement said. "Words cannot express his impact on our Players, the NBA and the game of basketball."
The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the hills of Calabasas, northeast of Los Angeles. When the helicopter crashed, it sparked a brushfire in the area.
No one on the ground was hurt, the city of Calabasas said in a statement. A federal investigation into the crash is underway.
Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, retired in 2016 as one of the top scoring players of all time. Just on Saturday, his No. 3 spot was taken by LeBron James.
Bryant shared a message of support in what would be his final tweet.
The 41-year-old and his wife Vanessa have four daughters ranging in age from 17 years old to 7 months.
Since retiring, Bryant has become an investor, co-founding a venture capital firm. He also has supported youth sports, including through the Mamba Sports Academy, a training facility not far from where the helicopter crashed on Sunday.
The academy was hosting a tournament on Sunday, and players kneeled as they learned of Bryant's death.
As news of his death spread, Lakers fans, celebrities, and Los Angelenos mourned the star. Attendees of the Grammys pre-show, which took place at Bryant's home court of Staples Center, offered a moment of silence.
Outside the stadium, which was busy with preparations for the Grammys ceremony, fans began to leave flowers. Many wore Lakers colors.
A tribute also popped up at a mural in LA commemorating Bryant's final game.
As Sunday's NBA game got underway, players offered their own tributes on the court. The Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs ran out the 24-second shot clock in tribute to Bryant, who wore No. 24 as a player.
In the crowd, people chanted, "Kobe, Kobe."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Claudia Koerner is an editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.