NBA Star Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash

Five people were killed when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, outside Los Angeles.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant was among five people killed Sunday in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles. The helicopter crashed Sunday morning in Calabasas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. All five people on board were killed, and the investigation is ongoing. The NBA Players Association confirmed that Bryant was one of the people on board in a statement. "We are stunned and devastated by the news of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant," the statement said. "Words cannot express his impact on our Players, the NBA and the game of basketball."

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the hills of Calabasas, northeast of Los Angeles. When the helicopter crashed, it sparked a brushfire in the area.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

No one on the ground was hurt, the city of Calabasas said in a statement. A federal investigation into the crash is underway. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, retired in 2016 as one of the top scoring players of all time. Just on Saturday, his No. 3 spot was taken by LeBron James. Bryant shared a message of support in what would be his final tweet.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644

The 41-year-old and his wife Vanessa have four daughters ranging in age from 17 years old to 7 months. Since retiring, Bryant has become an investor, co-founding a venture capital firm. He also has supported youth sports, including through the Mamba Sports Academy, a training facility not far from where the helicopter crashed on Sunday. The academy was hosting a tournament on Sunday, and players kneeled as they learned of Bryant's death.

This photo taken this morning at #KobeBryant tournament in #calabasas as the kids received the news. A youth team from Tenaya was playing in the tournament when they received the news and cancelled games. #heartbreaking

As news of his death spread, Lakers fans, celebrities, and Los Angelenos mourned the star. Attendees of the Grammys pre-show, which took place at Bryant's home court of Staples Center, offered a moment of silence. Outside the stadium, which was busy with preparations for the Grammys ceremony, fans began to leave flowers. Many wore Lakers colors.

This is @Jack_A_Harris from LA Live, where dozens of fans have come to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant in the plaza across from Staples Center

A tribute also popped up at a mural in LA commemorating Bryant's final game.

Fans are leaving notes for Kobe on his mural, Genesse and Fairfax

As Sunday's NBA game got underway, players offered their own tributes on the court. The Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs ran out the 24-second shot clock in tribute to Bryant, who wore No. 24 as a player.

Remarkable moment to start the Raptors-Spurs game.