More Than 300,000 People Have Died Of The Coronavirus In The US

Medical staff members close the zipper of a bag that contains the body of a patient who died of COVID-19 at the United Memorial Medical Center on Nov. 25 in Houston.

The US on Monday marked yet another grim milestone: 300,000 Americans have now died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.



In less than a month, more than 50,000 people died of COVID-19 in the US.

Despite the devastating toll, there is the promise of hope: A highly effective vaccine made by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday, following an overwhelming 17–4 vote of confidence from an advisory panel of independent experts. The first shipments of the vaccine left Pfizer's Michigan facility early Sunday. By Monday morning, the same day the US hit 300,000 COVID-19 deaths, healthcare workers across the country began receiving the shots.

The vaccine will finally help slow the virus’s staggering spread across the country besieged by a surge in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. Officials estimate that enough doses to give 20 million people their first shots will be delivered by the end of the year.

The US death toll — the highest in the world — comes days after the country broke a daily record for virus-related deaths, with more than 3,000 fatalities reported. The previous record was set eight months ago when 2,752 people died on April 15.

Last week, CDC Director Robert Redfield warned that for the next 60 to 90 days, “we're going to have more deaths per day than we had at 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor.”

Over the past several weeks, there have been alarming reports of overrun hospitals and morgues, victims’ bodies piled in refrigerated trucks, and overwhelmed healthcare workers — eerily reminiscent of the early stages of the pandemic when densely populated cities like New York were hit the hardest.

Now, multiple states are grappling with another COVID-19 surge as starkly evident by the red-steeped maps that track the virus’s spread.