 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Rudy Giuliani Has Tested Positive For COVID-19, Trump Says

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Rudy Giuliani Has Tested Positive For COVID-19, Trump Says

The president announced on Twitter that Giuliani, who in recent public appearances spewed lies and conspiracies about the election results, has the coronavirus.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Picture of Tasneem Nashrulla Tasneem Nashrulla BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on December 6, 2020, at 4:38 p.m. ET

Posted on December 6, 2020, at 3:52 p.m. ET

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Rudy Giuliani, who for weeks has been engaged in baseless and conspiracy-filled efforts to undermine the election results on behalf of President Trump, has the coronavirus, according to Trump.

In a tweet Sunday, Trump announced that Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19. He did not provide details on when his personal attorney tested positive or whether he has been showing any symptoms.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Giuliani did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

He has made several recent media and public appearances in battleground states as part of Trump's futile and chaotic legal efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Giuliani was maskless for an hours-long committee hearing in Michigan on Wednesday, where he sat next to a number of witnesses who were brought in to make bizarre claims of widespread voter fraud without any evidence. Jenna Ellis, another member of Trump's legal team, who was sitting next to Giuliani was also not wearing a mask during the hearing which lasted for over four hours.

Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images

Giuliani sits next to a witness, Melissa Carone, at a hearing before the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing on Dec. 2.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is 76 years old. He revealed in a Bloomberg TV interview in October that he is taking hydroxychloroquine daily, an anti-malarial drug which was initially touted as a treatment for COVID-19 but numerous studies have shown to be largely ineffective for sick patients (it's still unclear how effective it is at preventing infection).

The president's personal lawyer is the latest in a long list of Trump administration officials and advisors, including the president himself, to test positive for COVID-19 after actively flouting public health advice to wear masks and practice social distancing.


Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT