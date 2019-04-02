A Judge Ordered Evidence Be Hidden From The Public During An Officer’s Trial For Killing An Innocent Woman. It’s Being Slammed As “Unconstitutional.”

The Minnesota judge’s order came during the highly publicized trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman. “The public has a right to know what’s going on in the courtroom,” critics said.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images Mohamed Noor in court April 1.

A Minnesota judge has severely limited the public and press’ access to one of the most high-profile criminal trials in recent memory, causing an uproar among reporters, media advocates, and legal experts who call the restrictions “unprecedented” and “unconstitutional.” Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance is overseeing the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who is charged with murder for shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an unarmed Australian woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her house in July 2017. Quaintance ruled last week that the press and public will not be allowed to view “graphic evidence” — including officers’ body camera footage and autopsy photos — that will be shown to the jury in the courtroom. A television screen displaying the evidence will literally be pointed away from the public. And media organizations are furious over a limited number of seats in the small courtroom, demanding it be opened to more reporters. “This is a public trial using public resources in a case dealing with the way a public servant acted in his interaction with the public,” Jane Kirtley, a University of Minnesota professor who teaches media ethics and law, told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday. “The public has a right to know what’s going on in the courtroom.” The case has drawn national and international attention because of the victim’s nationality, the unusual circumstances leading up to the shooting, and how rare it is for a police officer in the US to face murder charges for an on-duty shooting. Jury selection began Monday, and the trial is expected to last four weeks.

Amy Forliti / AP Posters of Justine Ruszczyk Damond are displayed at a news conference by attorneys for her family in Minneapolis.

Damond, a 40-year-old yoga teacher and life coach who was engaged to be married to her American fiancé, Dan Damond, called 911 twice to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her house on the night of July 15, 2017. Noor, who was in the passenger seat of the squad car, fatally shot Damond through the driver’s side window after she approached the car in the alley. Noor’s partner, Matthew Harrity, who was driving, told authorities that both officers were “spooked” after hearing a thump on the car and seeing a figure approach the driver’s side window. Neither of the officers’ body cameras were turned on until after Damond was killed.



Noor has declined to speak to investigators about the shooting and has not provided a public statement, except to express his condolences to Damond’s family through his attorney. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment. Critics have slammed the judge, saying the public does not have enough access to the evidence that will be presented in a trial dealing with a member of the police force. Last week, Quaintance ruled that “graphic evidence” — including Noor’s body camera footage after the shooting and autopsy photos — will only be shown to the jury, the attorneys, and the judge, and not to members of the media and public in the courtroom. The evidence will be shown on a TV screen inside the courtroom — but the screen will be turned away from the gallery, where the members of the public and reporters are seated, the Star Tribune reported. Calling the evidence “emotional” and potentially “inflammatory,” the judge cited privacy concerns for Damond during a pretrial hearing Friday. “It’s emotional and it shows the deceased in extremely compromising situations” — after she was gunned down by the officer — “and I don’t see any value in that being shown outside the people directly involved in the case,” Quaintance said in her ruling, the Star Tribune reported.

William West / AFP / Getty Images John Ruszczyk, center, Justine Damond’s father, and her family at a news conference in Sydney on Dec. 21, 2017.