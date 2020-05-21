Lori Loughlin And Her Husband Will Plead Guilty For Their Part In The College Admission Scam

Full House actor Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

As part of the couple's plea agreement Loughlin, 55, has agreed to a sentence of two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli has agreed to a 5 month sentence in prison, a $250,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.



Even though Loughlin and prosecutors agreed on a sentence to recommend, the judge isn't bound by that and can hand down a sentence that's shorter or longer.



Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of spending $500,000 in bribes to ringleader Rick Singer's purported charity and university officials to get both their daughters into the University of Southern California.



