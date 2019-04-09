Lori Loughlin And 15 Other Parents Face New Charges In The College Admissions Scam

A day after many of the parents indicted in the college admissions scandal pleaded guilty, 16 others face new charges.

Actor Lori Loughlin, her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and several more people now face superseding indictments for money laundering and conspiring to commit fraud.

The new charges come nearly a month after dozens of parents, coaches, and university officials were exposed in a massive nationwide college admissions cheating scheme.

The 16 parents facing the new charges have been accused of laundering bribe money through the Key Worldwide Foundation, which prosecutors say was set up as a front by the scam's ringleader, William “Rick” Singer.

They've also been accused of transferring money into the US from overseas as part of the scam.

The group of 16 had previously faced charges of mail fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

The new charges of money laundering come with the same maximum time in prison and supervised release, as well as a fine of $500,000.

Fifty people were originally charged in the scheme, with some parents allegedly spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to get their children into highly competitive schools. Singer, who has pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, has been cooperating with authorities.