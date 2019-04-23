The USC Coach Who Made Olivia Jade's Fake Athletic Profile Will Plead Guilty

The former University of Southern California coach who made a fake athletic profile for Olivia Jade, among other students, will plead guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Laura Janke, the 36-year-old ex–assistant women's soccer coach at the school, agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering, the US Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

She has also agreed to testify if called upon to do so.

In exchange for bribe money, Janke helped rich parents' children get into USC by setting up profiles for them with falsified athletic credentials.

According to the criminal complaint, Janke created a crew team profile for YouTuber Olivia Jade, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who have also been charged in the scandal. Prosecutors say Janke set up the athletic profiles for several other children of parents involved in the massive nationwide scam, often fabricating awards to make the children appear to be strong recruits.

“Let me know if you want me to add any other awards to her profile or if you think that is enough," Janke emailed one of the charged fathers after setting up one such profile, according to the complaint.

Janke faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors are recommending her sentence be on the "low end."

Toby MacFarlane, one of the fathers charged in the scandal, also agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

According to court documents, MacFarlane paid $450,000 to get his daughter and son into USC as athletic recruits.

MacFarlane worked with Janke to get their fake athletic profiles set up for his two children to facilitate their admission into the school.