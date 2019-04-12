The Test-Taking Whiz In The College Admissions Scam Scandal Has Pleaded Guilty

Charles Krupa / AP

Mark Riddell, the test taker at the center of the college admissions scam, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of mail fraud and money laundering.

He will remain free as he awaits sentencing on July 18. SAT and ACT test administrators, bribed by scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer, would allow Riddell to take the exams in place of actual students, or correct the students' answers afterwards.

Riddell, 36, would travel from Palmetto, Florida to rigged test centers in Los Angeles to take the exams, including one for actor Felicity Huffman's daughter. On at least one occasion, according to court documents, he used a handwriting sample so he could convincingly imitate the student he was posing as.

He was typically paid $10,000 per test. In his public-facing day job, Riddell had worked as the Director of College Entrance Exam Preparation at IMG Academy, a private boarding school in Bradenton, Florida, since 2006. He "dedicated his time on campus to coaching students on how to improve their SAT and ACT test scores," according to a Facebook post by the school. After news of his indictment broke, the school announced that he'd been "suspended indefinitely."



Official statement from IMG Academy: Today we were made aware of the charges against Mark Riddell. Riddell has been suspended indefinitely as we investigate this matter.