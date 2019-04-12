The Test-Taking Whiz In The College Admissions Scam Scandal Has Pleaded Guilty
Mark Riddell will be sentenced on July 18.
Mark Riddell, the test taker at the center of the college admissions scam, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of mail fraud and money laundering.
He will remain free as he awaits sentencing on July 18.
SAT and ACT test administrators, bribed by scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer, would allow Riddell to take the exams in place of actual students, or correct the students' answers afterwards.
Riddell, 36, would travel from Palmetto, Florida to rigged test centers in Los Angeles to take the exams, including one for actor Felicity Huffman's daughter.
On at least one occasion, according to court documents, he used a handwriting sample so he could convincingly imitate the student he was posing as.
He was typically paid $10,000 per test.
In his public-facing day job, Riddell had worked as the Director of College Entrance Exam Preparation at IMG Academy, a private boarding school in Bradenton, Florida, since 2006.
He "dedicated his time on campus to coaching students on how to improve their SAT and ACT test scores," according to a Facebook post by the school.
After news of his indictment broke, the school announced that he'd been "suspended indefinitely."
Riddell was a student at IMG and went on to attend Harvard, where he was a four-year member of the university's tennis team, according to the school.
At a press conference last month, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said Riddell pulled off the cheating scheme simply because he's "just a really smart guy."
"He didn't have inside information about the answers," Lelling explained. "He was just smart enough to get a near perfect score on demand or to calibrate the score."
Riddell apologized for his actions last month through a statement his attorneys shared with several media outlets.
"I want to communicate to everyone that I am profoundly sorry for the damage I have done and grief I have caused those as a result of my needless actions," Riddell said in the statement. "I understand how my actions contributed to a loss of trust in the college admissions process."
"I assume full responsibility for what I have done," he continued. "I do, however, want to clarify an assertion that has arisen in the media coverage. I absolutely, unequivocally never bribed anyone, nor has the Information filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office charged me with any form of bribery."
"I will always regret the choices I made, but I also believe that the more than one thousand students I legitimately counseled, inspired, and helped reach their goals in my career will paint a more complete picture of the person I truly am,” he said.
