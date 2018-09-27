Christine Blasey Ford Used Her Psychology Expertise To Explain Her Own Trauma To Senators

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

But throughout much of the testimony, Ford — a research psychologist at Stanford University of Medicine and a psychology professor at Palo Alto University, who has a PhD in educational psychology — often used her scientific expertise to patiently and methodically explain her own trauma and the effects the alleged assault had on her.

When asked to list the reasons why she had not disclosed her allegations for several decades, Ford talked about “the sequelae of the event.”

Ford said she disclosed the details of the alleged assault “in the confines of therapy where I felt like it was an appropriate place to cope with the sequelae of the event.”