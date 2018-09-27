BuzzFeed News

Women Around The Country Were Crying As They Watched Christine Blasey Ford Testify Against Brett Kavanaugh

Those in the actual courtroom were seen and heard weeping as Ford gave a chilling and detailed account of the alleged assault.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on September 27, 2018, at 11:48 a.m. ET

Women across the country took time out of their morning Thursday to tune into the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. They waited with bated breath to hear from Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to publicly accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Ford opened her testimony by saying she was "terrified" to be on a national stage. "I am here not because I want to be," she said.

"I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school."

Ford then gave a chilling account of what she said happened to her at a party in 1982. Her voice was shaky throughout, and at one point, she could seen crying.

"The details about that night that bring me here today are the ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory and have haunted me episodically as an adult," said Ford, after recounting graphic details of the alleged assault.

Ford eventually said, "It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me."

Reporters in the courtroom, including BuzzFeed News' Paul McLeod, said they observed and heard people crying as Ford spoke.

MJ Lee @mj_lee

McLeod reported that while Republican and Democrat senators sat stony-faced during Ford’s emotional testimony, "the room was silent but for the clicking of reporters typing and some people quietly weeping in the audience."

DC reporter Jamie Dupree captured Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney wiping away tears in the audience.

Jamie Dupree @jamiedupree

And as Ford spoke, people said the moment was so raw and powerful that they, or other women they knew, began sobbing.

Irin Carmon @irin

Danielle Campoamor @DCampoamor

Red @Redpainter1

Some said they saw "women visibly crying with headphones on" as they livestreamed the hearing while on their commutes.

jess mcintosh @jess_mc

Ida Skibenes ❄️ @ida_skibenes

And "a woman standing outside my office building listening to the testimony and crying."

Ginger Gibson @GingerGibson

Some were reportedly outside of the hearing, in groups, huddled around phones and crying together.

Elaina Plott @elainaplott

HuffPost Politics @HuffPostPol

People said the tears shed around the country on Thursday were "because we can relate to [Ford's] pain," one user wrote. "Many of us know what this feels like."

Shirley Turner @oeoeo

Watch Ford's full opening statement below.

