Live Updates: Christine Blasey Ford Finishes Her Emotional Testimony Saying Brett Kavanaugh Sexually Assaulted Her
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct — which he denied — by three women. One of them, Ford, is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Here's what's happening
- Christine Blasey Ford is delivering emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh will testify after her.
- The Republican majority on today’s committee is all white men, and, conscious of the appearance and possible gaffes that could come with that, the committee hired Arizona sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to question Ford. Mitchell is taking a clinical approach that is making the proceedings feel like a trial.
- Ford has testified that her identification of Kavanaugh as her assailant is "absolutely not" a case of mistaken identity. She said she remembers "uproarious laughter" from Kavanaugh during the alleged assault.
- She also testified that she took her polygraph test on the day her grandmother died. "I found it extremely stressful ... I endured it," she said, "I remember a machine being placed on to my body and being asked a lot of questions and crying a lot."
- Ford is the first of three women who have publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Deborah Ramirez said Kavanaugh stuck his penis in her face in college. Julie Swetnick said Kavanaugh was present when she was gang-raped in college.
- Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations. President Trump has praised Kavanaugh and said the allegations are a Democratic “con” — but also said Wednesday he could still change his mind about backing him.
- Today’s proceedings harken back to the Anita Hill hearings in 1991. Hill accused Clarence Thomas of repeatedly sexually harassing her. He was later confirmed as a Supreme Court justice.
Updates
"You are not on trial."
California Sen. Kamala Harris spent her five minutes praising Ford and denouncing Republicans for not bringing in the FBI to investigate, but did not ask any questions.
“I want to thank you for your courage and I want to tell you I believe you,” said Harris.
A former prosecutor, Harris said it is well established that sexual assault survivors almost always delay reporting, if they report at all. She also contrasted Ford’s credibility favorably to Kavanaugh’s because she has taken a polygraph test and called for an FBI investigation. She told Ford repeatedly, "you are not on trial," after several Democrats compared the tone of the questions presented by the Republicans' lawyer to a criminal proceeding.
Harris ended by calling Ford “a true patriot” and saying she had nothing to gain by coming forward.
“I believe history will show you are a true profile in courage,” said Harris.
—Paul McLeod
Ford says she "was hoping that there would be a more thorough investigation"
In response to questioning from the attorney for Republican senators, Rachel Mitchell, Christine Blasey Ford said that she would happily cooperate with a FBI investigation.
She added that she first requested that the FBI investigate her claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when it looked like there would be a hearing.
"I was hoping that there would be a more thorough investigation," Ford said.
"Would that investigation have been something that you would have submitted to an interview?" Mitchell asked.
"I would be happy to cooperate with the FBI, yes," Ford said.
"Would you have been happy to submit to an interview by staff members from this committee?"
"Absolutely," Ford answered.
—Ellie Hall
“Let me put an end to this mystery. Her lawyers have paid for her polygraph.”
As Mitchell resumed her questioning after a breaking in the hearings, she resumed asking about the polygraph, specifically who paid for the test.
Before Ford could provide an answer her lawyer, Debra Katz, grabbed the microphone and said, “Let me put an end to this mystery. Her lawyers have paid for her polygraph.”
After a very brief moment Ford's other lawyer, Michael Bromwich, grabbed the microphone and said, “As is routine.”
Debra Katz grabbed the mic again and said, “As is routine.”
—Talal Ansari
A photo shows male Republicans behind the female prosecutor speaking for them
Republicans say they haven't heard any corroborating evidence yet
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, told reporters during a break that he hadn’t yet heard what he was looking for from Christine Blasey Ford.
“I’m looking for time and places. I'm looking for corroboration. I haven't found any yet,” Graham said.
Sen. John Cornyn, a member of Republican leadership who also sits on the committee, echoed Graham's thoughts: “The basic problem is Dr. Ford is repeating her allegations. ... And there's no corroboration,” he said.
Several reporters tweeted that Sen. Orrin Hatch, another Republican on the committee, called Ford “an attractive person” after the hearing broke for lunch. Hatch's communications director defended his boss on Twitter, saying Hatch frequently uses the term “‘attractive’ to describe personalities, not appearances.”
Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters both Ford and Kavanaugh deserved to be heard. “I think it is important that Dr. Ford be given a full and fair opportunity to tell her story. ... I think it’s also important that Judge Kavanaugh be given a full and fair opportunity to defend himself,” he said after leaving the hearing.
Other Republicans both on and off the committee declined to answer most questions from reporters about the hearing. Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, accompanied by security, didn’t take any questions as he leaving the hearing room. Sen. John Kennedy, who is also on the Judiciary Committee, made a zipping lips gesture to reporters.
Asked if he found Ford credible, Sen. John Thune, a member of Republican leadership, said that he didn’t think anyone had learned anything new so far in the hearing.
—Nidhi Prakash and Lissandra Villa
Republicans' lawyer hones in on Ford's fear of flying
The closest Rachel Mitchell, the Republicans' lawyer, came to directly questioning Ford’s credibility was when she spent several minutes asking Ford about her fear of flying. Friends of Ford, who lives in Palo Alto, California, had told CNN that she was uncomfortable on planes and in other enclosed spaces, potentially making a hearing in Washington, DC, difficult. Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley later told reporters that her fear of flying was one of the reasons they were having difficulty scheduling the hearing with Ford.
Mitchell asked Ford about personal flights she had taken to places like Hawaii, and she conceded it’s easier to work up the strength to fly somewhere for a vacation than to testify before the Senate.
“I was hoping was to avoid having to get on an airplane,” Ford said.
Of course, Ford did eventually fly to Washington to testify. But that didn’t stop some critics, most notably Donald Trump Jr., from questioning her mindset. “I’m no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying,” the president’s son tweeted.
Ford said she eventually worked up the courage to fly across the country with the help of friends. When Grassley said committee staff could have come to her home to interview her and save her the trip, Ford said that wasn’t clear to her at the time. “If you had come out to see me I would have happily hosted you,” she said.
—Paul McLeod
Trump’s allies don’t think the Christine Blasey Ford hearing is going well for Brett Kavanaugh
Republicans close to the White House are already skeptical how Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination can move forward after the start of an emotional Senate hearing, where Christine Blasey Ford publicly detailed her allegations about how the judge sexually assaulted her 36 years ago.
Those close to the White House, who have been supportive of Kavanaugh's nomination and have been in contact with others in Trump world, are also questioning Senate Republicans' decision to hire an outside, female prosecutor to do the questioning on their behalf. Rachel Mitchell, a veteran prosecutor, had only five-minutes to speak at a time, based on the negotiated rules for the hearing, as she questioned Blasey Ford on very specific details of her allegations.
Asked how Mitchell's questioning was going, a former White House official responded: "Horrible. It looks like a persecution. I was uncomfortable watching it, so I can't imagine how horrible it was for women to watch."
The source said that Kavanaugh will be under even more pressure to withdraw, even as he seems determined to fight the allegations. “He’s the ‘Sixth Sense’ nominee: he’s dead but he’s the only one who doesn’t know it.”
—Tarini Parti
Ford on her polygraph test: “I endured it”
Christine Blasey Ford said she “endured” the polygraph test she took to test the validity of her allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during another round of questioning by prosecutor Rachel Mitchell.
“I found it extremely stressful. Much longer than I anticipated. I told my whole life story, it felt like. I endured it. It was fine,” Ford said, revealing that she took the polygraph test on the same trip on which she attended her grandmother's funeral.
“I remember a machine being placed on to my body and being asked a lot of questions and crying a lot. That's my primary memory of that test,” Ford added.
Three separate scoring algorithms prepared by the administrator of the polygraph test, who was a former FBI agent, concluded that Ford's responses were “not indicative of deception.”
“Did you pay for the polygraph yourself?” Mitchell asked at one point.
“I don't think so,” Ford replied.
“Okay. Do you know who did pay for the polygraph?” Mitchell asked.
“Not yet, no,” Ford said.
—Talal Ansari
Ford held back tears as a senator thanked her for her bravery in coming forward
Christine Blasey Ford was brought to the brink of tears as Sen. Richard Blumenthal praised her courage in coming forward with her allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
“I want to quote one of my colleagues, Sen. Lindsay Graham, in a book that he wrote in 2015 when he was describing his own service — and very distinguished Naval service — as a trial lawyer,” Blumenthal said. “He said, quote, of his prosecutions of rape cases, ‘I learned how much unexpected courage from a deep and hidden place it takes for a rape victim or sexually abused child to testify against their assailant.’”
“If we agree on nothing else today, I hope on a bipartisan basis, we can agree on how much courage it has taken for you to come forward and I think you have earned America's gratitude,” Blumenthal added.
—Ellie Hall
Amy Klobuchar told Ford, “I actually think you remember a lot”
Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked Ford to recall the details that she does remember from the alleged assault, saying, “Many people are focused today on what you're not able to remember about that night. I actually think you remember a lot.”
“I'm going to phrase it a little differently,” said Klobuchar. “Can you tell us what you don't forget about that night?”
Ford listed her attempt to escape and the laughter of her assailants, alongside features of the house where she says the sexual assault took place.
“The stairwell, the living room, the bedroom, the bed on the right side of the room as you walk into the room — there was a bed to the right. The bathroom in close proximity. The laughter — the uproarious laughter. And the multiple attempts to escape, and the final ability to do so,” Ford said.
—Otillia Steadman
Sen. Bernie Sanders' office is hosting a watch party for Ford supporters on Capitol Hill
A group of about a dozen women supporting Christine Blasey Ford is watching the hearing from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office Thursday.
“I believe they are mostly survivors who asked to watch from our front office this morning. We welcomed them in and set up seats for them,” a spokesperson for Sanders told BuzzFeed News. “Bernie is watching from his office.”
Some of the women wore T-shirts with slogans like “Believe women.”
—Nidhi Prakash
Ford said a sense of "civic duty" led her to come forward with her allegations
During another round of questioning by prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, Christine Blasey Ford said she came forward, contacting reporters and her congressional representative, before Brett Kavanaugh became the nominee for Supreme Court. She also revealed that she contacted the Washington Post about her allegations because her friends suggested she submit an anonymous tip.
“So I was panicking because I knew the timeline was short for the decision, and people were giving me advice,” Ford said. “And many people told me, you need to hire a lawyer, and I didn't do that. I didn't understand why I would need a lawyer. Somebody said, ‘Call the New York Times,’ ‘call the Washington Post.’ ‘Put in an anonymous tip,’” Ford recounted.
Ultimately, Ford said she “felt like the best option was to try to do the civic route,” so she contacted her congressperson and placed an anonymous tip to the Washington Post.
“Unfortunately, neither got back to me before the selection of the nominee,” Ford said.
“You were motivated by a sense of civic duty and, frankly, a hope that some other highly qualified nominee would be picked, not out of motivation at a late stage to have an impact on the final decision?” Sen. Chris Coons asked Ford about why she made the decision to come forward with her allegations.
“Correct,” she said. “I thought it was very important to get the information directly to you, but I didn’t know how to do it while there was still a short list of candidates.”
—Talal Ansari and Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
In a tense moment, Democrats and Republicans relitigated the FBI’s involvement in the case
Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a former prosecutor, said Ford had met “all the standards of what I might call preliminary credibility.” This included Ford having clear recollections that are consistent with known facts, prior consistent statements, taking a lie detector test, and her willingness to testify.
Whitehouse also attacked Republicans for not having the FBI investigate Ford’s claims, as she had requested. Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley opted to have committee staff investigate the sexual harassment claims against Kavanaugh, rather than the FBI. Whitehouse said it was unprecedented for the FBI not to investigate further.
“I don’t think this has ever happened in the history of FBI background investigations. Maybe someone can prove me wrong but it’s wildly unusual and out of character,” said Whitehouse.
Grassley shot back by saying his staff took many steps to look into Ford’s allegations, including today’s hearing. “I immediately directed my staff to investigate,” Grassley said, adding that “there’s always some holes” in an FBI background investigation after the time it gets to the Senate that have to be followed up by the committee.
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar interrupted Grassley, noting that President George W. Bush had ordered the FBI to reopen its investigation into Anita Hill’s allegations that now–Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sexually harassed her.
“Can we hear from Dr. Ford?” Grassley asked and moved the questioning on.
—Paul McLeod
Republican prosecutor asks Ford how she got home after the party
Republican prosecutor Rachel Mitchell questioned Ford at Thursday's hearing on how she got home after she left the party where she alleges the sexual assault occurred. She also asked Ford if she shared notes from her therapist with a reporter at the Washington Post.
Mitchell showed Ford maps depicting the neighborhood of her family's home and the country club where she says she was the day of the alleged assault.
Ford said she did not remember how she got home. Asked if anyone has come forward now to say that they drove her home that day, Ford said no.
Mitchell also asked Ford about her therapist's notes. Ford said she doesn't remember if she gave the records to a Washington Post reporter or if she summarized them.
Emma Brown, the Washington Post reporter, tweeted a quote from the story indicating she reviewed portions of the notes.
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Ford said she is "100%" certain that Kavanaugh was the person who assaulted her
When asked by Sen. Dick Durbin about the two men who recently claimed responsibility for her assault to Judiciary Committee staffers, Ford said that she was "100%" certain that Kavanaugh was her assailant.
—Ellie Hall
Ford recalled “uproarious laughter” from Kavanaugh and Judge during the alleged assault
Christine Blasey Ford said that “uproarious laughter” between Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge was what she remembered most strongly from the alleged assault by Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh.
“Indelible into the hippocampus is the laughter. The uproarious laughter between the two and having fun at my expense,” said Ford in response to questioning from Sen. Patrick Leahy.
“And you were the object of the laughter? “ Leahy asked.
“I was underneath one of them while the two laughed,” said Ford, visibly shaking. “Two friends having a really good time with one another.”
Leahy criticized the Senate’s failure to call for an FBI investigation into the multiple allegations against Kavanaugh.
“You want to reach the truth. The easy way to do that is ask the FBI to investigate. It’s what we've always done,” said Leahy.
“Chairman, you and I were both here 27 years ago. At that time the Senate failed Anita Hill,” Leahy said, addressing Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. “I said I believed her. But I'm concerned that we're doing a lot less for these three women today.”
—Otillia Steadman
Women were reportedly huddled over their phones crying watching Ford testify against Kavanaugh
Women across the country took time out of their morning Thursday to tune into the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. They waited with bated breath to hear from Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to publicly accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.
Ford opened her testimony by saying she was "terrified" to be on such a national stage. "I am here not because I want to be. I am terrified," she said.
"I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school."
—Tanya Chen
Ford says naming Kavanaugh is "absolutely not" a case of mistaken identity
Facing questions from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Christine Blasey Ford said naming Brett Kavanaugh as her assailant is "absolutely not" a case of mistaken identity.
“It was Brett Kavanaugh that covered your mouth to prevent you from screaming and you escaped. How are you so sure that it was he?” Feinstein asked Ford.
“The same way I am sure that I am talking to you right now. Just basic memory functions,” she said.
When asked if this could be a case of mistaken identity, Ford said, “Absolutely not.”
Two separate men came forward to Judiciary Committee staff and claimed they had had "the encounter" with Ford rather than Kavanaugh, according to a timeline released by the committee. A popular Twitter thread, since deleted, theorized that Ford was mistaking Kavanaugh for another student who looked similar.
Ford specifically rejected that claim, and said the other student named on Twitter was, in fact, the one who introduced her to Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge.
“Some people have suggested you were mixed up,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy. “Is it possible you have mixed them up with someone else?”
“No,” said Ford. “It is not.”
Ford said she felt the “mounting pressure” from reporters to come forward with her story saying it “seemed like it was time to say what I needed to say.”
“I was calculating daily the risk benefit for me coming forward and wondering whether I would just be jumping in front of a train that was headed to where it was headed anyway and that I would just be personally annihilated.”
Ford said that she only discussed the incident in the confines of a therapy session as she saw it as an appropriate place to cope with it.
She said she’s been dealing with the consequences of the alleged sexual assault including anxiety, claustrophobia, and PTSD-like symptoms. She said she struggled in college both academically and socially.
Her claustrophobia has led to her insisting on a second front door when she and her husband remodeled their home.
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos and Paul McLeod
Republican special counsel begins questioning Ford with hyperdetailed questions
Rachel Mitchell, an Arizona sex crimes prosecutor who is asking questions on behalf of Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, began her very procedural, almost trial-like questioning of Christine Blasey Ford only to be interrupted at five-minute intervals to allow Democrats to ask their questions.
Mitchell began her questioning of Ford by asking her to verify WhatsApp messages between herself and a Washington Post journalist. Ford said she has misused the word "'bystander' as an adjective" when describing one of the people at the party where the alleged attack happened. Mitchell then asked Ford about the letter she originally sent Sen. Dianne Feinstein detailing her allegations about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
At that point Mitchell and Ford were subsequently interrupted by committee Chair Chuck Grassley, who informed Mitchell her five minutes had concluded. A confused Mitchell said she did realize her time was ending, while Ford also seem confused about the segmented questioning format that will occur throughout the hearing.
After Feinstein asked her questions, Grassley gave Sen. Hatch's five minutes of time to question Ford back to Mitchell, so that she could continue her segmented line of questioning. Mitchell used her second five-minute segment of time to ask hyperdetailed questions about the day of the alleged sexual assault, starting with who Ford expected to be at the house she attended.
Mitchell's style of questioning contrasted significantly with that of the Democrats, who are allowing their members to ask Ford questions directly, many of whom have used some of their time to express their sympathy to Ford.
—Talal Ansari
Some people in the audience cried as Ford read her opening statement
Both Republican and Democrat senators on the Judiciary Committee sat stone-faced during Ford’s emotional testimony. The room was silent but for the clicking of reporters typing and some people quietly weeping in the seats behind Ford as she spoke. Among them was Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who was photographed with tears streaming down her face as Ford described what she says happened between her, Brett Kavanaugh, and Mark Judge when they were in high school.
—Paul McLeod
In her opening statement Ford, seemingly on the verge of tears, recounted her story of that summer day in 1982
"I am not here because I want to be. I am terrified," Ford said. "I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school."
Ford said she spent that day swimming before going to a small gathering with four boys, including Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge.
She said she walked up the stairs of the home alone to use the bathroom when she was shoved by someone into a bedroom. Ford said she then found herself alone in the room with Kavanaugh and Ford, and the boys locked the door. She said Kavanaugh pinned her down to a bed, groping her and trying to take off her clothes.
“I believed he was going to rape me,” said Ford. She said she tried to yell but Kavanaugh put his hands over her mouth. “Both Brett and Mark were drunkenly laughing during the attack. They seemed to be having a very good time,” she said.
Ford described Judge as alternatingly encouraging Kavanaugh and telling him to back off. She said she hoped Judge would stop the attack, but he never did. But Judge did eventually jump on the bed, said Ford, sending her and Kavanaugh tumbling and giving her a chance to run out of the room. She says she ran away and hid until she heard Kavanaugh and Ford leaving the bedroom, laughing.
“For a long time I was too ashamed to tell anyone,” she said. She described convincing herself that because Kavanaugh had not raped her she should let it go. She said she told hardly anyone for many years, but years later during couples therapy she did tell her husband she had been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh.
—Paul McLeod
Grassley begins statements saying Ford and Kavanaugh both “have been through a terrible past few weeks”
Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley began his opening statement by apologizing to Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh saying they both “have been through a terrible past few weeks.”
“What they have endured ought to be considered by all of us as unacceptable and a poor reflection on the state of civility on the state of democracy,” he said. “I want to apologize to you both.”
Grassley spoke for close to 20 minutes Thursday morning, decrying how the hearing came about. He said that the FBI’s six investigations into Kavanaugh’s background did not turn up a “whiff” of sexual misconduct.
He went on about how Sen. Dianne Feinstein was aware of Ford’s allegations but did not refer them to the FBI until “the eleventh hour.” Feinstein and Ford's attorneys have said they did not make her allegations public at the time because she did not want to come forward.
“I held it confidential, up to a point where the witness was willing to come forward,” Feinstein later responded during her opening statement. “And I think as I make my remarks, perhaps you'll see why — because how women are treated in the United States with this kind of concern is really wanting a lot of reform."
Feinstein also pointed out that Grassley chose not to properly introduce Ford during his statement.
“By the way, I was going to introduce her but if you want to introduce her I'll be glad to have you do that,” Grassley responded. “I want you to know I didn’t forget to do it because I would do that just as she was just about to speak.”
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Crowds gather in support of Ford and Kavanaugh ahead of hearing
People have begun gathering inside and outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building ahead of Thursday's hearing.
Christine Blasey Ford has arrived with friends, while her husband remained in California with their children, according to CBS.
Deborah Ramirez, the second woman to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, issued a statement of support to Ford.
"Thinking of you today, Christine," she wrote. "They want us to feel alone and isolated but I'm there wrapping my arms around you and I hope you feel the people of this nation wrapping their arms around all of us. Holding you up in spirit."
Actor Alyssa Milano was also present in the hearing room to show support for Ford. A guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Milano told reporters she thinks this will be different than the Anita Hill–Clarence Thomas hearing.
"I think we're standing in solidarity more than we were in 1991," Milano said.
Meanwhile, crowds have gathered at the Capitol supporting both Kavanaugh and Ford.
One group is holding signs that read "Confirm Kavanaugh," "Liberal Hypocrisy," and "Women for Kavanaugh."
Meanwhile, others in line for the overflow room were seen holding up signs that read, "I believe you." —Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Two men told Senate staffers they, not Brett Kavanaugh, had “the encounter” with Christine Blasey Ford
Senate Judiciary Committee staff interviewed two men who said they believed that they, and not US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, had "the encounter" with the woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, according to new information released Wednesday night by the committee.
The revelation — which came on the eve of much-anticipated public testimony from Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford — included few details. The committee didn't identify the men, offer details about what they said, state whether committee staff found their accounts credible, or indicate whether there would be any further follow-up.
—Zoe Tillman
Trump said the Brett Kavanaugh allegations are false — but that he could still change his mind
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he’s been falsely accused of sexual misconduct and so is inclined to reject the allegations from three women against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — but, the president added, he could still change his mind.
At a rambling press conference in New York City, Trump said repeatedly the allegations by Christine Blasey Ford and two other women were false and he questioned why they waited decades to come forward. But, Trump said, if Ford’s story is true, he’d withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.
“If I thought he was guilty of something like this, yeah, sure,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question.
—Claudia Koerner
Here are the statements Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford will read to senators
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the college professor who alleges he sexually assaulted her in high school, released transcripts of the prepared testimony they plan to give before senators Thursday.
In his prepared testimony, Kavanaugh continues to deny all the allegations, calling them “last-minute smears” that “debase our public discourse.”
In hers, Ford says she came forward because it was her civic duty.
“I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school,” Ford wrote in her statement.
—Blake Montgomery
Republicans are aggressively defending Brett Kavanaugh after a third woman accused him of sexual misconduct
New sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from a third woman, Julie Swetnick, threw Capitol Hill into disarray Wednesday. But Republicans are refusing to change course and still plan to vote on the nomination early next week. Several of them, including President Donald Trump, said explicitly they do not believe the new accusations.
Swetnick claimed that Kavanaugh was present when she was gang-raped at a party and that he and his friend Mark Judge would regularly spike the drinks at parties to “cause girls to lose inhibitions and their ability to say ‘no.’”
In a press conference Wednesday night, Trump said that Swetnick’s accusations — as well as those of the other two women who have come forward — are “false.”
“These are all false to me,” Trump said, when asked if he thought all three women were lying. “These are false accusations in certain cases and in certain cases even the media agrees with that. “
Republicans also expressed doubts that Swetnick would continually attend parties where gang rapes were occurring without ever contacting the police. Sen. Tom Cotton said the allegations were “not credible,” while Sen. Bill Cassidy described the new developments as “clearly a tactic to delay, hoping we’ll push [the nomination] to after the midterms.”
—Paul McLeod
A third woman accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, and said he was present when she was gang-raped
A third woman came forward Wednesday to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct and said in a sworn declaration that the Supreme Court nominee was present when she was gang-raped at a party in 1982.
Julie Swetnick said in the declaration, submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee, that Kavanaugh and his friends, including Mark Judge, helped spike the drinks of girls at high school house parties to “cause girls to lose inhibitions and their ability to say ‘no.’”
“I also witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang raped’ in the side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys,” she wrote.
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
