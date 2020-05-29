This week's newsletter: The big controversial story this week that's sparking questions like What right does a child have to the profits of their internet-famous parents? And a woman's Instagram account that's grown massively for its beautiful tributes to black Americans who have been killed.

This is Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here. This artist is taking over Instagram with her beautifully poignant drawings of unarmed black Americans who have been killed

Shirien said her artwork usually takes three to six hours to make, but some more elaborate pieces with multiple subjects take up to 12 hours. She’s been offering these illustrations as free downloads and has no plans to try to monetize her platform. “I feel art is a way to express this collective outrage and inspire us to continue progressing towards the change we want to see in our society,” Shirien said. “A lot of the response I’ve been getting from people is that the reason they have shared these tribute illustrations is because they are tired of seeing images of Black death on their screens.”



For Shirien, too, creating this kind of art has been cathartic. “As somebody who grew up in Chicago, I have seen anti-Black rhetoric and violence play out even from my own Arab community,” she said. “I was very angry and heartbroken upon learning of the murderers of Ahmaud, Breonna and George. I channeled those feelings into creating something that helped me process their deaths.” Shirien said she wouldn’t call herself or her account an influencer. But her artwork is influential — because its message and tributes resonate with so many people right now. —Tanya Will Huxley Stauffer’s story be the wake-up call that leads to protections for children of influencers?

