Two White Men Have Been Charged With Murder In The Shooting Death Of A Black Jogger

The arrests of the father and son come after outrage from the public and elected officials and as authorities announced that a grand jury would be reviewing the case.

Officials in Georgia have arrested and charged two men with murder after they followed and fatally shot a black man who was jogging down a road in February. Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were charged Thursday with murder and aggravated assault in the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The Feb. 23 shooting took place in Brunswick, a small city on the state's southern coast, while Arbery was running on a two-lane road. The McMichaels have been taken into custody and will be booked at the Glynn County Jail.

JUST IN: Photos of Gregory and Travis McMichael being arrested in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery: https://t.co/Ajh7I8C5eg

Video of the fatal shooting was released this week, prompting outrage from the public and elected officials that the McMichaels hadn't been arrested. Authorities announced Tuesday that a grand jury would be reviewing the case.

#AhamaudArbery’s mother has been unable to view the now viral recording. I want her to know we are so proud of her son. He gave these cowards the fight of their lives.