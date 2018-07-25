Zimbabwe’s Opposition Leader Accused The Ruling Party Of Hiring “Fake News Mercenaries”

Nelson Chamisa raised concerns over the spread of false stories about him — but when pressed for more details, his party could not come up with them.

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe opposition leader and presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has accused the ruling party of hiring people to spread false stories about him in order to skew next week’s crucial and historic vote — the first since longtime ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted from power last year.



Speaking to a cluster of reporters at the Movement for Democratic Change headquarters in downtown Harare, Chamisa said the government has “hired what are called fake news mercenaries” as the July 30 election draws near.

He said the ruling party, ZANU-PF, had hired people and sent them abroad for training in spreading fake news, but he did not say in which country they had been based.

“They are coming from a country,” he began, but then paused, appearing to fan the flames of his own accusation. “You know you want me to say it. I will not say the name. We must be more responsible.”

When later asked to clarify Chamisa’s comments, MDC spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda indicated that the party believed a country currently associated with the spread of fake news was responsible for training ZANU-PF’s team.

When BuzzFeed News asked if he was referring to China, he said no, but when asked if he was referring to Russia, he said, “Is that not the country we often hear about with things like this?”

The press conference had been hastily pulled together earlier that morning as speculation grew that Chamisa — who is running in a tight race against ZANU-PF leader and current president Emmerson Mnangagwa — would call for an election boycott after his party’s demands to ensure an open and fair vote went unanswered.