Travis Kelce’s “Red Flags” Have Been Called Out By The Stars Of “The View,” Who Shared Concerns That He’s Using Taylor Swift To Set Up His Post-Retirement Career

“He is huge in the football world, and then you go to Taylor Swift Land, and I think if you were thinking about next chapters, this would be lovely,” Sara Haines said after Travis admitted that he thinks about retiring from the NFL “more than anyone could ever imagine.”

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

As you are probably aware, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been embarking on an incredibly public relationship together since September — two months after Travis publicly pursued her via his New Heights podcast.

Closeup of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce holding hands as they exit a building at night
Gotham / GC Images

The couple hard-launched their relationship with Taylor showing up to support the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s game, looking comfortable in his friends and family suite alongside his mom.

Closeup of Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift at a Chiefs game
Cooper Neill / Getty Images

And the rest, as they say, has been history, with Taylor going on to appear at multiple other games of Travis’s. The two have also been spotted out and about regularly, all while intimate details of their date nights have been shared with the press.

Closeup of Travis and Taylor holding hands as they get into a car
Gotham / GC Images

Travis has opened up about his relationship weekly on his podcast, and when Taylor resumed her Eras Tour earlier this month, she shouted him out on stage before being filmed running into his arms for a passionate kiss in full view of fans.

Twitter @midnightstrack2 / Via Twitter: @midnightstrack2

On Monday, Travis shared even more in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, where he was happy to give insight into his relationship with the pop superstar.

Closeup of Travis Kelce smiling at a media event
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

In the profile, Travis teased that he “had somebody playing Cupid” who hooked him and Taylor up, adding: “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Taylor Swift onstage with her arms outstretched and a guitar slung across her body
Tas2023 / Getty Images

He also said that, despite how it may have seemed, once their relationship went public, he became uncharacteristically guarded with the media, telling the publication: “That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.”

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Mega / GC Images

Elsewhere, Travis detailed their first meeting, and even admitted that his core group of friends were warning him “don’t fuck this up!”

Travis Kelce on the football field without his helmet
Michael Owens / Getty Images

And while the couple’s fans were quick to heap praise on the article for the amount of information that it gave them, it has left a bad taste in the mouths of others — including some of Travis and Taylor’s fellow celebrities.

Closeup of Travis and Taylor holding hands during a night out
Mega / GC Images

In fact, during Tuesday’s episode of The View, the majority of the hosts voiced their concern over the “red flags” that they had picked up on. Sunny Hostin kicked off the discourse by saying of the WSJ piece: “Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me.”

The hosts of &quot;The View&quot; sitting at their table
ABC / Via youtube.com

Quoting Travis’s comment about being scared of pushing Taylor away, she added: “What is he hiding then? Because for me, I want to know the good, the bad, and the ugly upfront.”

Closeup of Sunny Hostin speaking
ABC / Via youtube.com

“He’s sending in his representative so that he doesn’t offend her in any way, that’s not real life,” Sunny concluded.

Travis Kelce speaking at a press conference
Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Alyssa Farah Griffin countered that she gives Travis credit because he was the one to pursue Taylor, only for Sunny to ask: “Why though?” before joking that his ex-girlfriend had been “really hot.”

Closeup of Alyssa Farah Griffin
ABC / Via youtube.com

At this point, Joy Behar quipped: “But she wasn’t as famous as [Taylor].”

Closeup of Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin
ABC / Via youtube.com

And Sara Haines made a similar point, telling her cohosts: “The red flag for me was when he admitted to thinking about retirement, the quote was: He thinks about it nonstop, ‘more than anyone could ever imagine.’

Closeup of Sara Haines speaking
ABC / Via youtube.com

“He is huge in the football world, and then you go to Taylor Swift Land,” Sarah continued. “And I think if you were thinking about next chapters, this would be lovely.”

Taylor Swift onstage with lights from the crowd behind her
Buda Mendes / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“It’s a very comfortable next chapter,” Sunny agreed. Joy then asked if Sara was implying that Travis planned to “live off” Taylor, prompting Sara to clarify: “No, not living off of her, he has millions.”

Closeup of Sara Haines
ABC / Via youtube.com

“But, like, he’s on a podcast, he likes comedy, I think he’s looking for a second act,” she went on. “Michael Strahan always said he was big among football players, and men stopped him on the street, he went into morning TV, and everyone stopped him on the street. That’s from the mouth of a famous football player.”

Closeup of Travis Kelce at a media event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Alyssa agreed: “It is hard at that level of celebrity to find people with the right intentions; he seems like a very nice guy, and I root for them, but I do think she has to be careful of that.”

Closeup of Taylor Swift onstage
Hector Vivas / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

And despite rooting for the couple, Alyssa admitted that she spotted a “red flag” of her own earlier in the conversation when she likened Travis to a “palate cleanser” for Taylor.

Closeup of Alyssa Farah Griffin
ABC / Via youtube.com

“My only concern is, she got out of a seven-year relationship and really jumped into this,” she explained, adding that the star “needs time.”

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

News that Taylor had split from her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke in April of this year, six and a half years after they first started dating.

Closeup of Taylor leaning towards Joe as they sit a table during a formal event
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank

In stark contrast to Taylor’s approach with Travis, her relationship with Joe was kept fiercely private — with the British actor opting to keep a low profile.

Closeup of Taylor and Joe
Jackson Lee / GC Images

However, Travis is not the first person that Taylor has dated since the split, with the star actually leaping into a brief romance with British singer Matty Healy just weeks after her and Joe’s breakup was announced.

Robert Kamau / GC Images

The two stars enjoyed a whirlwind month back in May, and this period offered fans a glimpse into the incredibly public way that things would evolve with Travis just four months later.

Closeup of Taylor Swift onstage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

In addition to being spotted kissing and pictured going in and out of her New York City apartment, fans noticed that Taylor and Matty both mouthed the exact same words in an apparent secret declaration of love to each other during their respective shows.

Matty Healy onstage playing the guitar
Taylor Hill / Getty Images for The Ally Coalition

During Matty’s May 3 gig, he mouthed, “This is about you. You know who you are. I love you,” while on stage. And Taylor did the exact same during her May 5 concert in Nashville.

@venusdaydreams

this is either a hilarious comittment to the bit, super romantic, or my worst nightmare! #the1975tiktok #taylorswift #mattyhealy1975 #swifttok #mattyhealyedit #taylorandmatty

♬ original sound - daniela 🧚🏻‍♀️💫
TikTok @venusdaydreams / Via tiktok.com

But while Taylor appeared to be all-in with Matty, this romance did not go down well with the general public due to Matty’s controversies. Over the years, he has been accused of misogyny, antisemitism, and racism on multiple occasions. Just three months before his and Taylor’s relationship went public, he was filmed seemingly doing a Nazi salute on stage.

Matty Healy onstage cupping his ear to listen to the audience
Jo Hale / Redferns

Taylor appeared to make a point of ignoring the criticism, and even remained defiant when Matty’s February comments about masturbating to Black women being “brutalized” resurfaced to mass backlash.

Taylor Swift onstage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

But, before the month was out, the relationship came to a quiet end — just days after a podcast clip of Matty laughing as his friends compared Taylor’s mom to “Miss Piggy” resurfaced online.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer