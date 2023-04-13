On Saturday, ET Online reported that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had ended their relationship after more than six years together. A source told the publication that the split was amicable and “not dramatic.”

“The relationship had just run its course,” the insider added, explaining that this is the reason why Joe had not been seen at any of Taylor’s concerts after her Eras Tour kicked off last month.

While neither Taylor nor Joe have confirmed the news, an insider close to the singer later told People that the breakup happened a few weeks ago and was largely triggered by “differences in their personalities.”