“Nobody does anything crazy to get my attention as far as guys,” she insists. “Like, I can’t remember, so I guess there hasn’t been anything.”

“Which is good, so it’s, like, easier, the bar is set really low for anyone I date in the future to come in and be, like, a great guy,” Taylor then jokes. “I’ll be like, ‘Oh, you exist? This is so crazy!'”

While this clip is over a decade old, if her last long-term relationship is anything to go by, little appeared to change for Taylor in the years that followed.