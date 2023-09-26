On Sunday, Taylor Swift caused a bit of a stir when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Speaking on his New Heights podcast, Travis said of the singer: “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”
So when Taylor actually showed up on Sunday — and was pictured watching the game with Travis’s mom and dad — fans were over the moon that the football pro’s efforts had seemingly paid off.
She is also said to like the fact that he is “supportive” and understanding of her record-breaking career. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, one insider explained: “She likes that he pursued her, and it has been easy and exciting for both of them."
In the video, which is taken from an interview with Extra, Taylor says that a man has never gone out of his way to get her attention, which has left her expectations on the floor.
“Nobody does anything crazy to get my attention as far as guys,” she insists. “Like, I can’t remember, so I guess there hasn’t been anything.”
“Which is good, so it’s, like, easier, the bar is set really low for anyone I date in the future to come in and be, like, a great guy,” Taylor then jokes. “I’ll be like, ‘Oh, you exist? This is so crazy!'”
While this clip is over a decade old, if her last long-term relationship is anything to go by, little appeared to change for Taylor in the years that followed.