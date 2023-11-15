Some fans genuinely believe that Taylor has never before been as public with her love life as she is with Travis Kelce, but long-time Swifties know otherwise.
@flormosso_
@Taylor Swift @Travis Kelce ❤️ “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me” #karma #theerastour #river♬ sonido original - Flor Mosso
TAYLOR JUST RAN TO TRAVIS AND KISSED HIM😭 pic.twitter.com/0agdVVFFuv— Ron (@midnightstrack2) November 12, 2023
SOS: @CalvinHarris posted a video Snapchat with @taylorswift13 celebrating their one year anniversary together! 🎂 🌹 pic.twitter.com/w3qgbsa5R1— Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) March 6, 2016
@venusdaydreams
this is either a hilarious comittment to the bit, super romantic, or my worst nightmare! #the1975tiktok #taylorswift #mattyhealy1975 #swifttok #mattyhealyedit #taylorandmatty♬ original sound - daniela 🧚🏻♀️💫
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here