If you cast your minds back to 2008, you will remember that Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas’s three-month relationship came to a messy end when he dumped her in a 25-second phone call.
Taylor dropped the bombshell while she was promoting her second album, Fearless, on The Ellen Show in November of that year.
Taylor, who was 18 at the time, told the host: “When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. And when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”
She also revealed that her song “Forever & Always” was a last-minute addition to the album that she had written towards the end of their failed relationship. The heartbreak anthem includes the lyrics: “Was I out of line? / Did I say something way too honest, made you run and hide / Like a scared little boy.”
The following year, Joe appeared to respond to Taylor’s public remarks about their breakup when the Jonas Brothers released the song “Much Better.”
Aged 19, he seemingly threw shade at Taylor with the lyrics: “I get a rep for breakin’ hearts / Now I'm done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar / I’m not bitter.”
Joe didn’t explicitly say that the track was about Taylor, but it wasn’t difficult for listeners to figure it out with the direct reference to her song “Teardrops On My Guitar.”
But if there was any doubt, Joe all but confirmed that he was taking aim at his ex when he changed the lyrics to “done with country stars” during a live performance — an obvious jibe about Taylor’s country music roots.
Taylor and Joe continued to take subtle swipes at each other over the next couple of years. During Taylor’s 2009 Saturday Night Live monologue, she famously sang: “This is my musical monologue!/ You might think I'd bring up Joe/ That guy who broke up with me on the phone/ But I'm not gonna mention him in my monologue.”
She then said: “Hey Joe, I'm doing real well, tonight I'm hosting SNL but I'm not gonna brag about that in my monologue.”
In 2013, when asked about his ex-girlfriend's growing reputation as a serial dater in an interview with SiriusXM, Joe famously quipped: “The girl likes to date.”
But in 2015, Joe insisted that they were “cool” with each other after he was spotted hanging out with Taylor at the Billboard Music Awards, and he went on to admit that he felt “pretty bad” about how they broke up.
The following year, both Joe and Taylor began dating their current partners, with Taylor meeting British actor Joe Alwyn and Joe pairing up with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner — who happens to be a massive Swiftie.
Joe and Sophie got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Willa, in July 2020. Their second daughter — whose name hasn’t been revealed — was born last month.
In addition to their personal lives going from strength to strength, Joe and Taylor’s public relationship has also dramatically improved in recent years.
In 2019, Taylor said that she regretted putting Joe “on blast” in that infamous Ellen interview, adding: “We laugh about it now but that was some mouthy — yeah, just some teenage stuff there.”
And in June of this year, Joe changed the lyrics of “Much Better” to more accurately reflect their current situation. During the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas residency concert, the star sent fans into a frenzy when he sang: “I got a rep for breaking hearts / Now I’m cool with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar.”
This shake-up fueled the growing theory that Taylor had sent Joe and Sophie gifts for baby Willa back in 2020 — speculation that had stemmed from lyrics on her Folklore album track “Invisible String.”
“Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents,” Taylor sang at the time.
She later said of the poignant line: “I remember I wrote it right after I sent an ex a baby gift, and I was just like, ‘Man, life is great.’ I just remember thinking this is a full signifier that life is great.”
And Sophie appears to have been a key component in Taylor and Joe’s reconciliation, with the actor previously poking fun at her husband by heaping praise on one of Taylor’s tracks about him.
The song, “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” was released in April 2021 as a vault track from Taylor’s Fearless rerecording. She had originally written it for her 2008 album but it didn’t make the final cut, meaning that fans heard it for the very first time last year.
It was widely assumed that Taylor was throwing shade at Joe when she wrote it, but that didn’t stop Sophie from giving it her seal of approval by sharing a screenshot of the song to her Instagram Story and writing: “It’s not NOT a bop.”
Taylor was quick to show camaraderie with her ex’s new partner, reposting it to her own story and referencing Sophie’s role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones as she wrote: “Forever bending the knee for the 👑 of the north.”
And Sophie and Taylor’s mutual admiration for each other was showcased again on Thursday, when Sophie couldn’t resist gushing about the singer during an Instagram live with Joe.
With Taylor’s infamous ex by her side, the British star told viewers: “Favorite Taylor Swift album:1989, hands down. The best.”
Sophie then said to Joe: “Although Reputation was partly inspired by Sansa and Arya Stark, did you know that?”
“Really?” Joe replied. “That’s really cool.” He then responded to her first comment as he added: “And 1989 is a great album. Bangers.”
“Literally one of my favorite albums of all time,” Sophie concluded.
Viewers were living for this huge display of growth from Joe, with one tweeting: “I love how Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were talking about their favorite Taylor Swift album. JOE JONAS WILL FOREVER BE THE BEST EX TAYLOR HAS.”
Another said of Sophie: “My girl really said: Swiftie first, Joe Jonas wife second.”
As for Sophie’s Reputation claim, she is 100% correct — Taylor admitted that she wrote some of the songs on her 2017 album after she marathoned Game of Thrones.
“So much of my imagination was spent on Game of Thrones at the time I was making Reputation,” she told EW two years after the album’s release. “And I didn’t talk about it in interviews, so I didn’t reveal that a lot of the songs were influenced by the show.”
“These songs were half based on what I was going through, but seeing them through a Game of Thrones filter,” she went on. “‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is literally Arya Stark’s kill list. ‘King of My Heart’ was influenced by Khal Drogo and Daenerys.”
“It’s even got this post-hook of drums — I wanted them to sound like Dothraki drums. ‘I Did Something Bad’ I wrote after Arya and Sansa conspire to kill Littlefinger,” Taylor continued.
And it’s safe to say that if anybody said Taylor would end up having such a kinship with Joe’s wife when she was sitting on Ellen’s sofa 14 years ago, absolutely nobody would have believed it.