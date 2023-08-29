On Sunday, Taylor's fans were so happy for her that they almost didn't let her finish.
Taylor Swift jokes about being interrupted by the crowd at the Eras Tour:— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 28, 2023
“People chanting your name, it’s really the only way to be interrupted… and I would know.” pic.twitter.com/t1uS2sIDxT
no way taylor just made a kanye interruption joke 😭😭— kristen⸆⸉💕🪩 || 1989 TV (@s1mplykr1sten) August 28, 2023
THE KANYE JOKE SHE JUST MADE GOODBYE— delana (taylors version) (@delicateness13) August 28, 2023
taylor referencing the kanye vma thing in 2023 is so wild like my brain can’t comprehend that those are the same taylors— maddy c (@mudcrepe) August 29, 2023
