“I presented the award to her, so I gave her the award [and] I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her,” he remembered. “In the middle of giving her thank you speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage. I can barely hear it. I can’t see them. I’m just assuming that this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage, interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn’t make sense.”