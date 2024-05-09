Hot Topic
When it was revealed that Taylor Swift had split from her long-term boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, on April 8, 2023, many people were completely shocked.
On April 19, Taylor met her close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for dinner. Shortly afterward, it was noted that Ryan had unfollowed Joe on social media.
On April 21, Taylor met Blake again for dinner, as well as Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters — who, once again, all unfollowed Joe soon after the meal.
But at least one of Taylor’s close friends is still clearly on good terms with Joe, with actor Emma Stone going out of her way to heap praise on him in brand new quotes.
Still, Emma’s clear loyalty to Taylor hasn’t stopped her from speaking highly of Joe ahead of the release of their new movie, Kinds of Kindness. Emma has reunited with her Poor Things director, Yorgos Lanthimos, for the film, which is due for release this June.
Both Emma and Yorgos previously worked with Joe on the 2018 movie The Favourite, and he is part of the star-studded ensemble cast of their new project.
And in the official press production notes for the movie, which were issued by Searchlight Pictures, Emma says that she and Joe being friends in real life helped them when filming difficult scenes together.
“I love Joe,” Emma adds. “We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”
Joe also reflected on the “dark” subject matter in the notes, saying that he hopes viewers feel the same strong reaction that he felt when reading the script when they watch the movie.
The movie’s release comes after a difficult few months for Joe, who was brutally targeted by Taylor’s fans after the tracklist for her latest album was revealed earlier this year.
Needless to say, fans were then left blindsided when Taylor’s 31-track album was released and most of the songs appeared to actually be about her controversial romance and subsequent breakup with Matty Healy — not Joe.
Kinds of Kindness will be released on June 21 in the US, and June 28 in the UK.
