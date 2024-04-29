Apparently, Joe Alwyn “Doesn't Talk Poorly” About Taylor Swift And Is Now “Dating And Happy”

According to an insider, Joe’s “not into drama in any way.”

It’s been over a year since Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split, and while his ex dominates the world, it sounds like Joe is in a good place, too.

Closeup of Joe Alwyn
Lia Toby / Getty Images

As I’m sure you remember, Taylor and Joe’s breakup was reported in April 2023, shortly after she embarked on the first leg of her Eras Tour.

Closeup of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at an event
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank

Over the six years they were together, Joe and Taylor kept their romance incredibly private, and in the aftermath of the split, it was reported that Joe struggled with her “level of fame and the attention from the public.”

Taylor Swift in a black coat with Joe Alwyn wearing a green shirt and jacket, walking together
Jackson Lee / GC Images

“They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation,” an insider told People at the time, alluding to “differences in their personalities.” 


“Then, the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way,” the source went on. “But he didn’t really ‘know’ her yet outside of that bubble.”

In light of this, it’s hardly surprising that Joe’s maintained a low profile since the breakup. However, as many of Taylor’s other exes will know, it’s never too long before you might find yourself at the center of conversations again.

Taylor Swift performing on stage in a sparkly dress with a microphone in hand, waving to the audience
Graham Denholm / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock, Taylor’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, dropped earlier this month and appears to draw inspiration from a number of her past — and present — relationships.

Taylor Swift in a sequined green dress at an event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

And while it’s believed that much of the album is inspired by Matty Healy, whom Taylor dated briefly last year, Swifties also seem to be in agreement that songs like “So Long, London” and “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” could be about Joe.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn holding hands, exiting vehicle, in elegant attire
Robert Kamau / GC Images

So Long, London” seems to track the final days of Joe and Taylor’s relationship as she recalls leaving the city they called home. The lyrics also appear to suggest that Joe was experiencing depressive episodes that put a strain on their bond, as Taylor sings: “I died on the altar waitin' for the proof / You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days.”


Meanwhile, Taylor said that “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” is “a song about denial” toward the end of a relationship that’s not working. “It’s a metaphor of…being somebody’s favorite toy, until they break you, and then don’t want to play with you anymore, which is…how a lot of us are in relationships,” she explained to Amazon Music.

Joe hasn’t acknowledged the album since its April 19 release, and now, new reports suggest that he’s got other matters on his mind.

Closeup of Joe Alwyn
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage,

“He’s dating and happy,” a source told People over the weekend, noting that Joe’s “moved on” from Taylor — who is now in a relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. “[Joe’s] a great guy and not into drama in any way.”

Closeup of Joe Alwyn
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Notably, the insider said the actor “certainly doesn’t talk poorly” about Taylor, explaining that he has no hard feelings toward his ex. “He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out,” they continued.

Joe Alwyn standing in front of a floral backdrop wearing a black suit, white shirt, black tie, and red lapel pin
Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images

The source also echoed the previous reports about Joe’s attitude toward fame, claiming he “loves acting but can’t stand the attention that comes with it.” 


“He’s not comfortable in the spotlight,” they said.

The reports come just two days after an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Joe and Taylor “are not in touch at this point, but they try to be respectful of one another.”

Closeup of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at an event
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank

“Joe wants to keep his personal life private,” the source added. “He is more introverted, and the interest about his personal life is a bit overwhelming to him.”

BuzzFeed has contacted Joe’s representative for further comments, and we’ll let you know if we hear anything new. In the meantime, you can read the full People report here.

