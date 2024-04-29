Apparently, Joe Alwyn “Doesn't Talk Poorly” About Taylor Swift And Is Now “Dating And Happy”

Hot Topic
It’s been over a year since Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split, and while his ex dominates the world, it sounds like Joe is in a good place, too.
As I’m sure you remember, Taylor and Joe’s breakup was reported in April 2023, shortly after she embarked on the first leg of her Eras Tour.
Over the six years they were together, Joe and Taylor kept their romance incredibly private, and in the aftermath of the split, it was reported that Joe struggled with her “level of fame and the attention from the public.”
In light of this, it’s hardly surprising that Joe’s maintained a low profile since the breakup. However, as many of Taylor’s other exes will know, it’s never too long before you might find yourself at the center of conversations again.
In case you’ve been hiding under a rock, Taylor’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, dropped earlier this month and appears to draw inspiration from a number of her past — and present — relationships.
And while it’s believed that much of the album is inspired by Matty Healy, whom Taylor dated briefly last year, Swifties also seem to be in agreement that songs like “So Long, London” and “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” could be about Joe.
Joe hasn’t acknowledged the album since its April 19 release, and now, new reports suggest that he’s got other matters on his mind.
“He’s dating and happy,” a source told People over the weekend, noting that Joe’s “moved on” from Taylor — who is now in a relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. “[Joe’s] a great guy and not into drama in any way.”
Notably, the insider said the actor “certainly doesn’t talk poorly” about Taylor, explaining that he has no hard feelings toward his ex. “He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out,” they continued.
The reports come just two days after an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Joe and Taylor “are not in touch at this point, but they try to be respectful of one another.”
BuzzFeed has contacted Joe’s representative for further comments, and we’ll let you know if we hear anything new. In the meantime, you can read the full People report here.
