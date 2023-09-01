"I really hope my theater is hype cause I’m ready to act like we’re at the actual show. Ima scream, and cry," one person wrote in response to Taylor's Instagram post.
@likethenovels
im not ok #theerastour#bejeweled#bejeweleddance#taylorswift#foryou#tampanight3♬ original sound - mel
@becccaaaboo
1 2 3 LEZZZ GO BISHHH #taylorswift #erastour #swifttok #fyp #swiftie♬ original sound - Becca
@kaymar10
Doing as mother said 🫡 #taylorswift #erastour #cincinnati #cincinnatinight1 #swiftie #swiftok #eras #cruelsummer♬ original sound - Kaylen
saw someone say the eras tour is slowly turning into the rocky horror picture show and i am just so glad someone else agrees because i have been thinking about that like non stop since i saw this video pic.twitter.com/62fpjeCggl— kayleigh ☕️ (@132minutes) May 1, 2023
taylor literally told us to sing and dance like this is gonna be the best night ever and everyone else in that theater is gonna hate us!!!! https://t.co/SzDZRhkefW— lily (@livsmastermind) August 31, 2023
If anyone is sitting and just watching this I will personally be removing them from the theater to better the experience for us screamers thank you https://t.co/A5tGxpXJAC— Talia saw Taylor on 5/19 💞 (@repfolkmore13) August 31, 2023
I really hope my theater is hype cause I’m ready to act like we’re at the actual show. Ima scream, and cry, summon the fucking demons— Autumn (taylors version) (@auttooowell) September 1, 2023
probably an unpopular opinion but i hope others in the theater i’m in for the eras tour film actually treat it like a movie & not a concert. i’m all for trading bracelets before it starts & even singing along but not at a volume where we can’t hear taylor & def no standing 😭— parker ⎊ THE ERAS TOUR FILM N1 (@midnghtsvinyl) September 1, 2023
idc what taylor said y’all can not be standing up and dancing or screaming the songs at the theater like?? you are normal regular civilian— sarah 💌✨ (@cardgamebets) September 1, 2023
sorry but im gonna be annoyed if ppl are gonna be singing in the theater like i wanna hear taylor not you pic.twitter.com/ZYIsE5snHs— 💜 (@nejifolklore) September 1, 2023
so I want to see the Eras Tour in theaters but if it’s just going to be a bunch of people singing in a theater so loud I can’t hear Taylor then what’s even the point— Ethan 🏙️🗽📷 (@ethan_wh_) August 31, 2023
I think Taylor said singing and dance encouraged bc she probably hasn’t been to a regular ass movie theatre in over a decade, like just gave permission for the worst behavior— ashley’s version ✨Eras Paris N1! (@cascadeoceanwav) August 31, 2023
Pls listen to whatever is requested of you by the employees at the theater you’re attending and not Taylor’s Instagram post https://t.co/XKhoV1jdFa— 🕸Lizzy 🥀 LemonDrop🕸 (@lizzylemondrop) September 1, 2023
I don’t understand why Taylor doesn’t make the eras movie worldwide🧍🏼♀️like a lot of international fans don’t even get eras tour dates now they can’t even watch the movie?— nora ☽ (@speaknownora) August 31, 2023
