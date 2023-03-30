Five Years Ago She Screamed "1, 2, 3, Let's Go, Bitch" During Taylor Swift's Performance Of "Delicate." Millions Of Fans Are Now Shouting It During The Eras Tour.

In the thousands of TikToks chronicling Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, there's one beloved Swiftie moment that appears every night: the crowd screaming the words "1, 2, 3, let's go, bitch" before Swift sings the first verse of "Delicate."

But those lyrics don’t appear in the original song. Instead, they come from Emily Valencia, who at 15 years old randomly shouted it during Swift’s May 2018 Pasadena concert and posted the video on Twitter.

Since then, Swifties have made the “1, 2, 3, let’s go, bitch” chant a seemingly permanent part of the song’s live performance.

“It’s the weirdest thing, but that’s what happened,” Valencia told BuzzFeed News.

Valencia said she and her friends were shouting out stuff during songs and posting the videos on Twitter, hoping to get noticed by Swift — who notoriously watches her fans’ content — so they could meet her.