"They were like, 'Hey, Dab, can I talk to you for a minute?' And I was like, yeah, sure. So, she goes, 'Somebody specifically at the table doesn't want you sitting there,'" he goes on. "And I was like, what? So, she was like, 'I'm really sorry about that. It's not about you. It's just the person there doesn't feel like you belong with the rest of the group.'"