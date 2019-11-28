"Supergirl" Star Melissa Benoist Opened Up About Being A Domestic Violence Survivor In An Instagram Video

"If you are enduring what I went through and you see this, you might be able to find the tiny straw that will break the camel's back."

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist opened up for the first time about being a domestic violence survivor in an emotional, 14-minute Instagram video on Wednesday. The 31-year-old actor, who’s now married to Chris Wood, another actor who was on two seasons of Supergirl, said she met her abuser right after getting out of another relationship. She said soon after they started dating, their new relationship was like a “runaway freight train.” Benoist doesn't name the abuser, but said emotional manipulation began with her ex getting jealous when she interacted with other men. She said her partner at the time even asked her to change her clothing and got upset when she had to do a romantic acting scene. “Work in general was a touchy subject,” Benoist says in the video. “He didn't want me ever kissing or even having flirtatious scenes with men, which was very hard for me to avoid, so I began turning down auditions, job offers, test deals, and friendships, because I didn't want to hurt him.”

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

His controlling nature eventually turned violent about five months into the relationship, Benoist said. "I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard I felt the wind go out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head-butted, pinched until my skin broke, slammed against the wall so hard the drywall broke, choked," she says in the video. Benoist added that she finally spoke out, sought help, and broke up with her partner after an iPhone was thrown at her face, which resulted in a broken nose and a torn iris, changing her vision for the rest of her life. She initially lied to police and nurses at the hospital about how she got her injuries, but she ended up confiding in a friend about the violence. "The more people I let in, the more I was bolstered," she says. After Benoist shared her experience on Instagram, #istandwithmelissa started trending on social media.