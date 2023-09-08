"I wasn’t on board with vampire being about Taylor swift. But convinced by the lyrics of the grudge. And now I think Taylor really started beef with a literal teenager."
deja vu and cruel summer sound NOTHING alike, why is olivia giving away 50% of her royalties????— taina☁️ (@sparrowscript) September 2, 2023
the way cruel summer and deja vu have never sounded the same to me 😭 and they are both my favs— snuffles ☆ ⸆⸉ is making her bed (@niffscardigan) September 2, 2023
in what world does deja vu sound like cruel summer… this is coming from a cruel summer enthusiast btw— myá (@oikawafcker) September 2, 2023
the way “the grudge” is soooo about Taylor. Yeeeshhhhh— C-S🌼 (@alltooSimon) September 8, 2023
The Grudge is so about Taylor Swift right— Ida (Taylor’s Version)🖤💂🏻🦓🕵🏻♀️ (@13Midnights31) September 8, 2023
i feel like 'the grudge' is about taylor. what the fuck? what really happened?— Russel (@lval00) September 7, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo's The Grudge is about her feud with Taylor Swift, 100%— zain (@rual837) September 8, 2023
don’t hate me but i am a “the grudge is about taylor” truther🤷♀️🤷♀️— mila💋 (@BLVDLINES) September 8, 2023
Read all the lyrics to the new Olivia Rodrigo album. The drama. The anger. I wasn’t on board with vampire being about Taylor swift. But convinced by the lyrics of the grudge. And now I think Taylor really started beef with a literal teenager. Will be on repeat— Mars (@MarsNRetrowave) September 7, 2023
and if i say i never believed that vampire was about taylor because it doesn't make sense at all but the grudge actually does then what— isa (@lavenderfishboy) September 8, 2023
