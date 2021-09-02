Olivia Rodrigo Has Reportedly Given Up Millions Of Dollars In Royalties To Taylor Swift And Hayley Williams After Being Accused Of Copying Their Songs

Olivia Rodrigo has apparently given a huge percentage of royalties amounting to millions of dollars to Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams, amongst others, after retroactively giving them credits on some of her most popular songs.

Rodrigo's breakout year, which saw her rise to mainstream stardom in January with her debut song "Drivers License", hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, with the 18-year-old bagging a bunch of #1 singles before releasing her first album, Sour .

Various reports at the time claimed that, although they weren't originally credited, Rodrigo's team had been in touch with Williams and Farro about the song.

Last week, it was then announced that Paramore's Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro had been retroactively given songwriting credits because of the similarities, something which Williams reacted to in an Instagram story.

This addition was apparently down to the interpolation of Swift's song "Cruel Summer" from her 2019 album Lover. The interpolation of a song basically means that parts of that record's composition have been rerecorded and turned into something new. This differs from a sample, which is just lifting a snippet from an original song.

A clearer example of interpolation on Rodrigo's album can be seen on the track "1 Step Forwards, 3 Steps Back", which credits both Swift and Antanoff for recreating the piano melody from Swift's 2017 song "New Year's Day".

"I came up with the '1 Step Forward' concept and I sort of wrote a verse and a chorus," Olivia explained in an interview with Zach Sang. "I was in the car on a road trip, and when I got home, I decided to sing it over the chords of 'New Year's Day.' I think they're really beautiful chords. I was lucky enough to get that approved, and it's on the record."