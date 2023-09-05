On Saturday, speculation surrounding Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift's relationship once again reached fever pitch thanks to a new interview.
You may recall that back in 2021, the same year that Olivia entered the music scene, Taylor released her version of her 2012 album Red, complete with previously unheard tracks "from the vault."
"Lord, what will become of me once I've lost my novelty?" Taylor questions in "Nothing New," before singing in the chorus: "I've had too much to drink tonight / And I know it's sad, but this is what I think about / And I wake up in the middle of the night / It's like I can feel time moving. / How can a person know everything at 18 but nothing at 22?"
"I know someday I'm gonna meet her, it's a fever dream / The kind of radiance you only have at 17 / She'll know the way, and then she'll say she got the map from me / I'll say I'm happy for her, then I'll cry myself to sleep," she sings.
And it's perhaps unsurprising that Olivia was the first person to pop into listeners' minds when they heard the song for the first time, with the parallels hard to ignore.
After all, with Taylor being in the industry for 17 years, Olivia, now 20, spent most of her life being a dedicated fan of the star's before embarking on her own career.
In fact, Olivia has always been incredibly open about the way that Taylor inspired her, and even credited her as "the reason" she is a songwriter.