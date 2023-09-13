Olivia said that she was "caught off guard" when other artists took 50% of the royalties on two of her biggest hits.
so confused how deja vu is related to cruel summer ?? like where the vibes aren't even similar— lee heard aotg live !! (@ilovelgbtpplido) September 9, 2023
something that gets lost in the olivia/taylor discussion is that deja vu and cruel summer sound literally nothing alike— Callie Ahlgrim (@callieahlgrim) September 12, 2023
Idk how you can compare cruel summer and deja vu they don’t even sound the same 😭— ur iel (@uriii31) September 12, 2023
i still don’t think ‘good 4 u’ sounds anything like misery business and i still don’t think olivia rodrigo should’ve had to give up 50% of her royalties sorry— lauren badillo milici (@motelsiren) September 10, 2023
To this day, I do NOT hear the similarity between good 4 u and misery business 🤷🏼♀️— laurynn ✩ (taylor’s version) (@swifttheman) September 2, 2023
It's been two years and I still can't hear Misery Business in Good 4 U or hear Cruel Summer in Deja Vu— breezy (newlywed edition) (@gaardenpanty) September 4, 2023
