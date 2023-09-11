Here's Everything You Need To Know About Olivia Rodrigo's Complicated Relationship With Sabrina Carpenter Amid Speculation That Olivia Wrote Love Song "Lacy" About Her

In the song, Olivia refers to "Lacy" as "Bardot reincarnate," with Sabrina famously re-creating Brigitte Bardot's photo shoots in the past.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

When Olivia Rodrigo released her debut single, "Drivers License," back in 2021, it was quickly speculated that the long-rumored love triangle involving her, Joshua Bassett, and Sabrina Carpenter was the inspiration behind it.

Close-up of Olivia at a media event
Joshua and Olivia played onscreen lovers in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and in 2020 they were thought to be in a real-life relationship. But that summer, Joshua was spotted on a lunch date with Sabrina.

Oliva Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett pose for a photo with their arms around each other
In Olivia’s hit song, she sings, “You're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about.”

Olivia Rodrigo singing and playing the guitar onstage
Not only does Sabrina's hair color match the description, but she is also three years older than Olivia.

A close-up of Sabrina Carpenter on the red carpet in a brocade outfit
In other songs, Olivia suggests that while Joshua didn't cheat on her with Sabrina, he moved on pretty quickly after their split. In "Traitor" she sings, "It took you two weeks / To go off and date her / Guess you didn't cheat / But you're still a traitor."

A close-up of Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo at an event
Meanwhile, Sabrina has all but confirmed through her own music that she is the person Olivia is singing about. "Skin" appears to reference "Drivers License" directly with the lyric, "Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme."

A close-up of Sabrina at an event
And Sabrina acknowledges the public response to the love triangle in “Because I Liked a Boy,” where she recalls being branded a "home-wrecker" and a "slut" while receiving "death threats" just because of the boy she was dating.

&quot;Now I&#x27;m a home-wrecker, I&#x27;m a slut / I got death threats fillin&#x27; up semitrucks / Tell me who I am, guess I don&#x27;t have a choice / All because I liked — / I&#x27;m the hot topic on your tongue / I&#x27;m a rebound gettin&#x27; &#x27;round stealin&#x27; from the young&quot;
In what appears to be a reference to Olivia being younger than her, she sings, "I'm a rebound, gettin' 'round, stealin' from the young.”

Sabrina Carpenter singing and playing the guitar onstage
She also echoes Olivia's narrative that Joshua was single when they actually got together.

A close-up of Olivia at a media event
Despite all the drama, the dust quickly settled among the trio, and Olivia and Joshua appeared to be on good terms when they reunited at the Season 3 premiere of the High School Musical series in July of last year.

A close-up of Olivia and Joshua at the series event
While Sabrina and Olivia have never publicly crossed paths, Sabrina did suggest that she has no hard feelings toward the singer as she complimented her "magnificent" music.

A close-up of Sabrina in an one-shoulder outfit
And following the release of Olivia's sophomore album, Guts, on Friday, some fans think that Sabrina was the muse behind another one of Olivia's songs — and the context couldn't be more different.

A close-up of Olivia singing
In the track "Lacy," Olivia sings about becoming infatuated with a woman after initially only being "jealous" of her.

At this point, it's worth mentioning that while Olivia has had high-profile relationships with men, she hasn't ever publicly labeled her sexuality.

As a result, fans are divided over whether "Lacy" is her way of coming out as LGBTQIA+ or if the lyrics reflect a more platonic idolization of a woman she envies.

A close-up of Olivia sitting on a bed and smiling
And either way, many believe that there are several hints and clues in the song that suggest "Lacy" is actually about Sabrina.

The song begins with Olivia addressing Lacy as "the sweetest thing" and a "dear angel" as she gushes over her beauty.

Lyrics: &quot;Lacy, oh Lacy, skin like puff pastry / Aren&#x27;t you the sweetest thing on this side of hell? / Dear angel Lacy, eyes white as daisies / Did I ever tell you that I&#x27;m not doin&#x27; well?&quot;
She later sings: "Smart, sexy Lacy, I'm losin' it lately / I feel your compliments like bullets on skin / Dazzling starlet, Bardot reincarnate / Well, aren't you the greatest thing to ever exist?"

Screenshot of the lyrics
Pointing out the way that Sabrina has publicly complimented Olivia over the years, some have argued that the line "like bullets on skin" is a reference to Sabrina's song "Skin."

As for the description "Bardot reincarnate," Sabrina is known for her resemblance to actor and model Brigitte Bardot and has even re-created some of the iconic star's historic shoots.

Brigitte Bardot seated and playing guitar
"Like ribbons in your hair, my stomach's all in knots," Olivia continues. "You got the one thing that I want."

&quot;Ooh, I care, I care, I care / Like ribbons in your hair, my stomach&#x27;s all in knots / You got the one thing that I want / Ooh, I try, I try, I try / Try to rationalize, people are people, but / It&#x27;s like you&#x27;re made of angel dust&quot;
While the fact that Sabrina often has ribbons in her hair could be considered a pretty tenuous link, the second part of this line is arguably a reference to both the love triangle with Joshua and Sabrina's close friendship with Taylor Swift.

Sabrina and Taylor embracing
Both Sabrina and Olivia were hardcore Swifties as children and have been open about this as they've risen to fame. In 2021, Olivia was overwhelmed by sweet public exchanges that she shared with her idol, but their relationship is rumored to have soured after a song credits scandal in May of that same year.

In the time since, Taylor has grown incredibly close to Sabrina and even referred to her as a "sweet angel princess" when she announced that the rising star would be joining her on her international Eras Tour as a special guest.

Close-up of Sabrina smiling onstage
Some have argued that "the one thing" that Olivia wants could easily be Sabrina’s relationship with their shared idol.

Close-up of Olivia smiling and wearing a butterfly T-shirt
This could also be linked to the final part of "Lacy," where Olivia sings about the "angel dust" subject of her song seemingly being "out to get" her. She explains: "You poison every little thing that I do."

Screenshot of the lyric
In addition to Sabrina stepping into Olivia's shoes as Taylor's protégé amid Oliva and Taylor's apparent fallout, this could be a reference to the way that the Joshua-Sabrina love triangle dominated the headlines around Olivia's success back in 2021.

Close-up of Olivia at a media event
"I despise my jealous eyes and how hard they fell for you," Olivia concludes in the song. "I despise my rotten mind and how much it worships you."

Screenshot of the lyric
This once again ties in with the fact that Sabrina first entered Olivia's consciousness as the love rival she was jealous of, but suggests that over time, that initial jealousy has turned into worship.

Needless to say, upon hearing the song, many listeners took to social media to share their theory that Sabrina is Lacy. One person tweeted, "so there’s no way 'bardot reincarnate' is anyone other than sabrina right? and olivia wrote lacy about her ? ??"

Twitter: @CLXODHNA

"Lacy feels like it could be about Sabrina Carpenter. Liv has always admired her, and in the songs she wrote about her on sour, ('she’s beautiful, she looks kind' 'she’s so sweet, she’s so pretty', 'she’s everything I’m insecure about'), it makes sense," another wrote.

Twitter: @arielobsesses

Someone else added, "lacy is so sabrina coded." One more said, "Lacy by Olivia Rodrigo is about sabrina carpenter nobody can convince me otherwise."

Twitter: @starkstorms

Twitter: @molly51450104

Over on TikTok, users have made videos that connect Olivia's lyrics to Sabrina — and many find the reference to Brigitte impossible to ignore.

@lnewromantic

justo cuando pensaba que el chisme se habia acabado hace años… (por no hablar de lo parecida que suena la melodia al album emails i cant send) #guts #olivia #oliviarodrigo #joshua #sabrina #sabrinacarpenter #lacy #taylor #theerastour

♬ lacy - Olivia Rodrigo
@lnewromantic / Via tiktok.com

Commenting on one of the videos, someone wrote, "The Bardot comparison told me everything I need to know."

Screenshot of the lyric
@lnewromantic / Via tiktok.com

"I didn’t want to assume with everything that happened, but as soon as I heard the Bardot line I knew," a second user echoed.

Screenshot of the lyric
@lnewromantic / Via tiktok.com

Others pointed out that in Olivia's official lyric video for "Lacy," every letter "s" is bold. One commented, "in the lyric video: the s is missing in guts + all the ‘s’ are bolded!!" Another asked, “Could it be Sabrina Carpenter’s S?”

Screenshot of the lyric &quot;aren&#x27;t you the sweetest thing on this side of hell&quot; from the video
@OliviaRodrigo / Via youtube.com

Someone else shared one more potential reference to Sabrina in the lyrics that had been missed: "When she says 'like perfume that you wear...' and 'the sweetest torture one could bear' in the 1st chorus and Sabrina's perfume is called sweet tooth."

Screenshot of the comment
@lnewromantic / Via tiktok.com

Despite the mounting speculation, Olivia is unlikely to confirm who the inspiration behind "Lacy" is. Earlier this month she told the Guardian, "I never want to say who any of my songs are about."

View this video on YouTube
@OliviaRodrigo / Via youtube.com

