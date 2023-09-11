In the song, Olivia refers to "Lacy" as "Bardot reincarnate," with Sabrina famously re-creating Brigitte Bardot's photo shoots in the past.
so there’s no way “bardot reincarnate” is anyone other than sabrina right? and olivia wrote lacy about her ? ??— clíodhna (@CLXODHNA) September 9, 2023
Lacy feels like it could be about Sabrina Carpenter. Liv has always admired her, and in the songs she wrote about her on sour, (“she’s beautiful, she looks kind” “she’s so sweet, she’s so pretty”, “she’s everything I’m insecure about”), it makes sense. It also…— arielobsesses (@arielobsesses) September 8, 2023
lacy is so sabrina coded— m. | NADIE SABE (@starkstorms) September 8, 2023
Lacy by Olivia Rodrigo is about sabrina carpenter nobody can convince me otherwise— molly (@molly51450104) September 8, 2023
@lnewromantic
justo cuando pensaba que el chisme se habia acabado hace años… (por no hablar de lo parecida que suena la melodia al album emails i cant send) #guts #olivia #oliviarodrigo #joshua #sabrina #sabrinacarpenter #lacy #taylor #theerastour♬ lacy - Olivia Rodrigo
