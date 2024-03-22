In recent years, it has become a bit of a trend for TV actors to have their costars play important roles in their real-life weddings.
In many states, it is relatively easy for anybody to get ordained and become a marriage officiant. In 2011, Judith Light officiated her Ugly Betty costar America Ferrera’s marriage to Ryan Piers Williams.
And it has now been revealed that officiating marriages has entered the Stranger Things universe, with Matthew Modine in charge of officiating the upcoming nuptials between his costar Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.
Matthew plays Dr. Martin Brenner, Millie’s character Eleven’s “papa,” in the hit Netflix series. And while Martin is a villain in the show, his real-life relationship with Millie couldn't be any better.
Speaking to Access Hollywood, Matthew explained that he was already licensed to marry people when Millie and Jake started to plan their wedding.
And it’s perhaps unsurprising that Millie would want Matthew to be a part of her special day, with the star telling Tudumby Netflix in 2022 that they had forged “a true, real friendship” while working together.
It is not currently known when Millie and Jake’s wedding will happen — or if any of her other Stranger Things costars will be involved in the celebration.