Millie Bobby Brown was just 11 years old when she was cast as Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, which premiered in 2016 when she was 12.
As a result, Millie has grown up under the glare of the public eye, and it’s fair to say that it hasn’t been the easiest ride.
And all of this has had a pretty unprecedented impact on how Millie navigates her day-to-day life now that she is 20 years old, with the star admitting in a recent podcast appearance that she is a total “Karen.”
Happy to give examples, Millie shared: “Once, we were at a hotel and the woman was pulling my fiancé aside, like: ‘We need to settle payment,’ or whatever, and I’m just like: ‘Yeah, we will, but at the end of our stay, like… We’re still staying here.’ And she was like: ‘Yeah, but you could settle it now,’ and I was like: ‘But I don’t want to.’”
At this point, Jessie gently asked: “Millie, are you a Karen?” and Millie immediately confessed: “OK, I am a Karen. But, listen, I do think it’s important to know where you went wrong and there’s always room for improvement!”
And Millie was ultimately praised for her comments, with one person commenting on a TikTok clip of the podcast: “This is refreshing. We don’t get to see celebs being this authentic these days. Good for Millie.”
“She’s so real for this 😂👏” somebody else agreed, while one more pointed out: “That’s NOT a Karen! Being honest about service is fair. It’s when expectations are awful that you become a Karen.”
“I am a review leaver lover,” another wrote. “I am brutally honest but then I will also make sure I’ve added in a positive so they don’t think they are terrible. I do also leave very positive reviews for places I love."
And somebody else concluded: “More people should leave reviews!!! I love reviews!!”