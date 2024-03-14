Star of Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, and brand new film Damsel, Millie Bobby Brown joins us this week. We met Millie at a hotel and had a delivery combo of Tom Kerridge food from his restaurant in the hotel, room service and even McDonald’s. Millie told us all the stories of her various farm animals (including Norman the sheep!), living life between London & Atlanta, creating a fake name online to leave reviews when she gets bad service, her fear of eating raw chicken, dreams of being in a musical, and how she has to have brown sauce on everything she eats, including a spag bol & a baked potato! Next time Millie, you’re coming round to mums for a roast dinner with all the trimmings, you’ll love it! Millie’s brand new film Damsel is out now on Netflix. #TableManners #podcast #food #recording #jessieware #lennieware #milliebobbybrown #netflix #karen #damsel #film #actress #reviews