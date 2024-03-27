Last month, the Kardashian-Jenners faced speculation that they are secretly “desperate for money" after the family’s two billionaires, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were caught in compromising situations.
And just days after Kim’s Birkin circulated online, her little sister Kylie found herself at the center of the discourse after a small business owner exposed her alleged experience with an event planning company that was working on Kylie’s behalf.
And now family matriarch Kris Jenner — who has an estimated net worth of $170 million — has joked that she would go “broke” if she spent one-on-one time with each of her 13 grandchildren.
“I often say to myself that I really should be the kind of grandmother that takes my grandchild to dinner, like once a month,” Kris began. “Like, really get to know your grandchild and see what's happening in school and all this stuff.”
She then pointed out: “And I thought if I did that, that would take half a month — just to go out to dinner with my grandkids! And I am like, nope, not going to do that! They're not getting that out of me."
Kris then admitted that her decision to keep a distance between herself and her grandkids was validated when she took her oldest grandchild, Mason, to dinner recently.
Speaking at the luncheon, Kris confessed that after having an alcoholic drink, she ended up promising to buy the teen a car if he avoided drugs and alcohol until he turned 16.
If you’re wondering, Kris’s grandchildren are Kourtney’s three children with Scott: Mason, 11-year-old Penelope, and eight-year-old Reign, as well as her four-month-old son Rocky, who she shares with her husband, Travis Barker.
Kim has four children with her ex Kanye West: 10-year-old North, eight-year-old Saint, six-year-old Chicago, and four-year-old Psalm, while Khloé Kardashian shares two children with her ex Tristan Thompson: five-year-old True, and 19-month-old Tatum.
Rob Kardashian has a seven-year-old daughter, Dream, who he shares with his ex, Blac Chyna. Finally, Kylie is mom to six-year-old Stormi and two-year-old Aire, who she shares with her ex, Travis Scott.