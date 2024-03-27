Kris Jenner Said That She Can’t Afford To Take All 13 Of Her Grandkids Out To Dinner After She Made This Seriously Wild Promise To 14-Year-Old Mason Disick

Kris just explained why she doesn’t have the time or money to have one-to-ones with her grandchildren.

Stephanie Soteriou
Last month, the Kardashian-Jenners faced speculation that they are secretly “desperate for money" after the family’s two billionaires, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were caught in compromising situations.

It all started when people noticed that Kim Kardashian was trying to sell her “dirty” Birkin handbag to fans for $70,000 on the family’s resale site, Kardashian Kloset.


The Hermès purse was described as being in “good condition,” but potential buyers were warned that there was “some discoloration on handles and underside bottom corners, and minor scratching on metal” of the alligator leather bag, which was incredibly noticeable in the accompanying photographs.


In fact, the cream leather handles were visibly stained brown, and Kim’s attempted cash grab was called out online as people questioned why a billionaire would even try to sell their second-hand items — let alone items that were in such poor condition.

And just days after Kim’s Birkin circulated online, her little sister Kylie found herself at the center of the discourse after a small business owner exposed her alleged experience with an event planning company that was working on Kylie’s behalf.

The business owner claimed that the opportunity to make a bespoke cake for Kylie’s event was suddenly revoked because Kylie apparently didn’t have "the budget" to proceed with an order.

And now family matriarch Kris Jenner — who has an estimated net worth of $170 million — has joked that she would go “broke” if she spent one-on-one time with each of her 13 grandchildren.

Kris’s children’s children range from four months to 14 years old, and she has previously revealed that they call her “Lovey.”


And she reflected on her role in their lives at Los Angeles Magazine’s LA Women’s Luncheon last week, where she admitted that spending quality time with them all simply isn't feasible.

“I often say to myself that I really should be the kind of grandmother that takes my grandchild to dinner, like once a month,” Kris began. “Like, really get to know your grandchild and see what's happening in school and all this stuff.”

She then pointed out: “And I thought if I did that, that would take half a month — just to go out to dinner with my grandkids! And I am like, nope, not going to do that! They're not getting that out of me."

Kris then admitted that her decision to keep a distance between herself and her grandkids was validated when she took her oldest grandchild, Mason, to dinner recently.

Mason is Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s son, who she shares with her ex, Scott Disick.

Speaking at the luncheon, Kris confessed that after having an alcoholic drink, she ended up promising to buy the teen a car if he avoided drugs and alcohol until he turned 16.

“I think I did make a little mistake because I took Mason out to dinner, and I was in a really good mood,” Kris recalled. “I probably had a vodka or something, I don't know, I wasn't driving. But we met at dinner because he likes to go have sushi and I was like: ‘Listen, if you don't drink or do drugs until you're 16, and you can prove it – you know, it involves testing and all sorts of stuff – I will buy you a car for your 16th birthday.’”


Highlighting the issue with this promise, Kris explained: “He loved that, and what I realized is that I have to do that 13 times. I'm going broke — 13 times!”


Kris went on to say that despite not spending one-on-one time with the kids, she does value seeing them most days and will count how many she managed to spend time with before she goes to sleep.


“My little thing, at the end of the day, when I am getting ready for bed, I say: ‘How many of my grandkids did I get to see today?’ And that’s really a thing I do every single day. I count,” she said. “Yesterday, I was at Kim’s office and some of my grandchildren came in and they were walking by and I’m like: ‘Hold on one, two,’ trying to count to see how far I get. But it’s my thing. I love it; it makes me very happy.”

If you’re wondering, Kris’s grandchildren are Kourtney’s three children with Scott: Mason, 11-year-old Penelope, and eight-year-old Reign, as well as her four-month-old son Rocky, who she shares with her husband, Travis Barker.

Kim has four children with her ex Kanye West: 10-year-old North, eight-year-old Saint, six-year-old Chicago, and four-year-old Psalm, while Khloé Kardashian shares two children with her ex Tristan Thompson: five-year-old True, and 19-month-old Tatum.

Rob Kardashian has a seven-year-old daughter, Dream, who he shares with his ex, Blac Chyna. Finally, Kylie is mom to six-year-old Stormi and two-year-old Aire, who she shares with her ex, Travis Scott. 

