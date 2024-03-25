This article mentions allegations of child sex abuse and grooming.
As you are probably aware, Investigation Discovery’s much-anticipated docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV premiered last week, with a host of former child stars coming forward with allegations of inappropriate conduct during their time working for Nickelodeon in the ’90s and ’00s.
One of those former child stars is Drake Bell, who started acting at just 5 years old and eventually became a household name, thanks to roles in The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh.
In Quiet on Set, Drake publicly details his own child sex abuse allegations for the first time, saying that he was the young actor involved in a 20-year-old trial against actor and dialogue coach Brian Peck.
The third episode of Quiet on Set focused on Brian and Drake, and viewers were left completely heartbroken over Drake’s father Joe Bell’s testimony on the show.
And after hearing about how the industry can be for child stars, Joe was sure to be “very attentive” when it came to his son’s growing career.
When Drake was offered one of the titular roles in the sitcom Drake & Josh, which premiered in 2003, Brian apparently started to tell Drake that Joe shouldn’t be his manager anymore.
Eventually, Drake’s mom called Joe to say that Drake no longer wanted him to be his manager. Breaking down in tears, Joe says of that moment: “At that time I said, ‘I want what my son wants.’ It’s killing me, it’s hurting me, it’s breaking my heart. But I want to do what Drake wants. So I said, ‘OK.’”
“Everything changed with Brian one morning,” Drake alleges. “I was sleeping on the couch where I’d usually sleep, and I opened my eyes, I woke up, and he was sexually assaulting me. I froze and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react. I had no idea how to get out of the situation.”
His mom immediately called the police, and after a “pretty brutal” investigation where Drake had to be “excruciatingly detailed about every single thing, time that it happened” with two detectives, he called Brian and allegedly got him to admit what he’d done on the record.
When asked how he felt when he learned that Drake was involved in the case, Joe immediately starts to cry and says, “Are you kidding? I’m not the same today. The pain is still there from the moment that I knew. I don’t wish this on any parent or child whatsoever. It’s just devastating.”
And in a new podcast appearance, Drake has admitted that despite being “very cautious” about involving his dad in the project, he hoped it would finally bring him some closure.
“I’m sure that my dad puts a lot of blame on himself,” he added. “And I thought that this might be an opportunity for him to be able to realize that, you know, that it’s one person’s fault.”
Joe has not publicly commented since Quiet on Set aired.
Meanwhile, Brian was sentenced to 16 months in jail in October 2004 and has worked steadily in the industry since his release — including on the Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.
He has not commented on any recent reports about him or the contents of Quiet on Set.
You can stream Quiet On Set on Max in the US and on Discovery+ in the UK.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.
If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453(4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.