This article mentions allegations of child sex abuse and grooming.
Actor and dialogue coach Brian Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison in 2004 after he pleaded no contest to two counts of child sex abuse against an unknown Nickelodeon child actor.
Now, two decades later, Drake Bell has come forward as the child actor who was involved in the case, and he will speak out about his allegations in Investigation Discovery’s upcoming TV series Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.
Drake was just five years old when he first started acting, appearing in an episode of Home Improvement and in the movie Jerry Maguire before he got his breakthrough role on The Amanda Show when he was 12.
Drake was a regular on the Nickelodeon series from 1999 until its cancellation in 2002, and in 2003 he was cast as one of the titular characters in the popular series Drake & Josh.
And on Tuesday, a new teaser trailer for Quiet On Set showed several talking heads questioning who Peck’s victim could have been before Drake, now 37, was shown preparing to break his silence.
When Peck was arrested in 2003, three years after Boy Meets World had ended, both Will and Rider alleged that they were “misled” by him, and claimed that he insisted that he was the real victim in the case.
Will shared his regret as he alleged that Peck convinced him that while he had committed the act against the minor, he was the real victim because he had been pursued and "worn down" by his accuser.
Drake’s attorney, Ian Friedman, disputed parts of the victim statement — including a claim that Drake exchanged explicit photos with the alleged victim, and that Drake had sexually abused her. Drake was not charged with sexual abuse.
Quiet On Set will air on ID on Mar. 17 and 18.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.
If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453(4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.