This article mentions allegations of child sex abuse and grooming.
Convicted sex offender Brian Peck has been in the headlines in recent weeks because of ID’s upcoming TV series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.
Earlier this month, Drake Bell broke his silence for the upcoming docuseries, coming forward and claiming that he is the child actor who was involved in the case.
Per Variety, Drake says that he would often spend the night at Brian’s house, but “everything changed with Brian one morning.”
Brian ended up being arrested after Drake’s then-girlfriend’s mother realized that something was wrong and took Drake to a therapist, which resulted in the police being contacted.
Rider was just 16 years old when he first met Brian, Will was 19, and Brian was 37. Despite the large age gap, Rider and Will alleged that Brian infiltrated their social circles and became one of their closest friends.
And the renewed interest in his case has led to an uncomfortable clip of Brian with a young Leonardo DiCaprio resurfacing online.
While Leo, 49, is currently known as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, many forget that he actually started out as a child actor.
Following brief appearances in a variety of TV shows from the age of 5, Leo was 15 years old when he landed his breakout role in the ’90s TV series Parenthood.
The following year, he starred as Luke Brower in the TV series Growing Pains, which is where he worked with Brian.
In behind-the-scenes footage from the show that was filmed in December 1991 — when Leo was 17 years old — then-31-year-old Brian can be seen interacting with Leo on set while working as a stand-in.
Elsewhere, Brian tells the camera, “Leo, as you know, is the latest, hottest, hunkiest teen idol there is. Look!” Gesturing up and down over Leo’s body, he adds, “Speaking of hunky, huh?”
Interestingly, Drake’s father references this footage in Quiet on Set, purportedly saying, “I saw this video of Brian Peck on Growing Pains with Leonardo DiCaprio grabbing his shoulders and running [his hand] down his arm. That’s the kind of behavior I saw him with my son. The same freaking behavior.”
You can watch the full clip of Leo and Brian below:
Quiet on Set will air on ID on March 17 and 18 and will be available to stream on Max.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.
If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453(4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.